“Don’t Have a Lot in Common”: Geno Auriemma Clarifies Off-Court Ties With Dawn Staley

Their rivalry defines an era of women’s college basketball, but for Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley, the battle never leaves the hardwood.

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They even once shared the same bench with the USA Basketball Women’s National Team at the Olympics, with Staley serving as an assistant under Geno. So, it’s understandable for some to assume that the two would share some kind of relationship off the court.

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But as Geno would reveal following his tough 62–48 Final Four loss to Dawn’s Gamecocks, there wasn’t any sort of relationship going on off the court. He didn’t even sugarcoat it when asked if there was any. “No, not really. We don’t have a lot in common,” he said. However, he was quick to acknowledge the work Dawn has put in over the years, adding that he “has tremendous respect for what she’s done at South Carolina.”

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With their just-concluded Final Four clash, both coaches have met a total of 15 times. And Geno Auriemma still leads the overall head-to-head 9-6. But then, their first seven encounters were more of dominance than rivalry, as Geno won all from 2008 to 2019. However, the dynamic has shifted since then. Dawn Staley has won six of the last eight matchups, including some very important games on the biggest stage.

As it appears, Dawn Staley has gradually built South Carolina into a program capable of matching UConn’s standard of dominance. And even Geno Auriemma recognizes that transformation. As he puts it, “I remember when she got there, the program had basically fallen off the map. So for her to take a program, take it to where it is right now, I have a tremendous amount of respect for that.”

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That respect has definitely been more than earned. Dawn Staley handed Geno Auriemma a historic loss in the 2022 national championship game. And Auriemma responded with a dominant win in the 2025 title game. That back-and-forth was what set the stage for their recent Final Four clash, where the Gamecocks’ victory not only settled the latest chapter but also felt like payback that made a strong statement.

And even though Geno Auriemma was a little salty with the defeat, as shown by his heated on-court confrontation with Dawn, his rant about the officiating, and his refusal to participate in the traditional postgame handshake line, he still very much respects the coach that Staley is, even if they’re not buddies off the court. Ultimately, it’s a rivalry that proves professional respect and personal friendship don’t always have to intersect.

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What Next For Geno Auriemma After UConn’s Final Four Loss

Despite all the tension and frustration that followed that Final Four defeat, one thing is already clear. Geno Auriemma isn’t going anywhere. He will return for the 2026/27 season, which will be his 42nd year with the UConn Huskies women’s basketball.

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Even before the tournament wrapped up, Auriemma was already back on the recruiting trail. He already visited a 2027 prospect the morning after the Big East tournament. Aside from that, he also remains firmly tied to the program by contract. He’s currently in the second year of a five-year contract extension that he signed in June 2024. So while the loss may have stung, the long-term picture hasn’t changed.

Looking ahead, UConn is expected to remain firmly in the title conversation. The roster will return a strong core, including Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, alongside added depth from transfers like Serah Williams and Kayleigh Heckel. So, if anything, this Final Four loss may have only added fuel to Geno and to his team. And with another year to grow together, they might even be a tougher nut to crack next season.