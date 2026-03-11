“Don’t Think They Can Get to Final Four”: Former NCAA Star Ignites Fresh Panic for Jon Scheyer’s Duke Before Selection Sunday

Just as Duke fans began penciling their team into the Final Four, a dose of reality from a former NCAA champion is igniting fresh panic for Jon Scheyer’s squad.

Duke’s latest win over North Carolina came at a cost. Caleb Foster suffered an injury, and head coach Jon Scheyer is doubtful about the point guard’s availability for the next week. Freshman Cayden Boozer is likely to take Foster’s spot in the starting five, and former NCAA star Justin Jackson believes Foster’s shoes are too big to fill.

Speaking on the Field of 68: After Dark podcast, Jackson highlighted how Duke can struggle to cope with Foster’s absence.

“I hope that the injury is something where he can sit out the ACC Tournament and hopefully come back from the NCAA Tournament,” the 30-year-old said before Jerel McNeal added, “I don’t think they can get to the final four without both, let alone win the whole thing.”

Patrick Ngongba II joins Caleb Foster on the sidelines, which will increase Scheyer’s headaches ahead of the postseason. The Duke head coach is looking to replicate the success achieved with last season’s roster, with two of their key stars proving to be the best rookies in the current NBA season.

Ngongba is the team’s leader in blocks, whereas Duke’s offense runs through Foster, with Cameron Boozer acting as the primary scoring option. Foster draws all the attention away from Boozer on offense, and Ngongba’s screens make the offense tick for Duke.

Regenerating the chemistry developed between the current starters will be a tall ask for the players who come into the starting five. Losing two key rotational players right before the ACC Tournament puts Duke in a precarious position, testing the depth Jon Scheyer has been cultivating all season.

While the loss of Foster creates a potential crisis, it also forces the spotlight onto the other half of the heralded Boozer duo. For freshman Cayden Boozer, this isn’t just a challenge; it’s a massive opportunity.

Cayden Boozer’s time to shine as Jon Scheyer hopes for Foster’s recovery

Jon Scheyer brought in the Boozer brothers this season to fill the void left by the likes of Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel. While Cameron Boozer has become an instant starter and one of the best players, his brother Cayden has contributed well from the bench.

The 18-year-old was the number 4 point guard on the list of recruits for 2025, and has averaged just over 20 minutes per game for Duke in the regular season. With Foster sidelined, Cayden Boozer will be thrust into the starting lineup. His 20 minutes per game this season show he’s part of the rotation, but starting in the postseason is a different level of pressure.

Cayden has shown flashes of brilliance during his consistent role as a rotational player, especially while combining with his brother Cameron Boozer on the court. Perhaps Duke can find their new point guard for the year ahead, especially with Caleb Foster likely to enter the 2026 NBA Draft.

A few strong performances in the ACC Tournament can pave the way for Cayden to become a permanent starter, regardless of the transfers and recruits that join next season.

While Cayden has a long-term future at Duke, his development just got fast-tracked. How he performs in the ACC tournament could determine whether Duke’s March dreams end in disappointment or a deep run.