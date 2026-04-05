Doubts Surface as Clemson Parts Ways With 5-Star Recruit Trinity Jones

Shawn Poppie’s rebuild at Clemson seemed ahead of schedule. He took over the program in 2024 and got the Tigers dancing in the tournament for the first time since 2018-19 in just his second year. They finished with a 21-2 record, including wins over NC State and Duke. The trajectory seemed to be going up heading into next season, but their development has hit a major snag with 5-star recruit Trinity Jones’ latest decision.

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Jones was the centerpiece of Poppie’s 2026 recruiting class. As of March, it ranked seventh in the nation. She was Poppie’s first five-star recruit at the program and the highest-ranked one for Clemson since No. 15 Ruby Whitehorn in 2022. However, she has chosen to withdraw from her commitment and explore options elsewhere.

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“Five-star wing and Clemson signee Trinity Jones, the No. 11 recruit in the SC Next 100 class of 2026, has been released from her letter of intent,” Shane Laflin wrote. “She informed ESPN that her recruitment is officially open and that she has begun communicating with schools.” Rivals’ Talia Goodman confirmed this report as well. However, since no explicit reason was given by Trinity Jones, questions have formed among the fans.

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NCAA Community Questions Clemson After Letting Trinity Jones Go

“Why would Clemson release a signee?????,” asked a fan. “What is going on?” wrote another. Jones had signed a letter of intent, which is a contract where recruits promise to attend a school in return for financial aid, and schools agree not to recruit them further. Decommitting after signing meant requesting a release, which schools could grant or deny. In this case Clemson did. However, we don’t know who initiated it. Coach Poppie could have changed his mind regarding Jones or vice versa. Both are possible.

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“It was all about my comfort: My comfort with them, with the way they play,” Jones had said. “And I really love them all—from the coaches to the players, I love them all.” It seems the stance has changed. This one is especially more jarring because it’s the second decommitment in a short span. Oliviyah Edwards, who committed to the Lady Vols, has also requested a release, according to reports.

“Wonder who offered more money,” speculated another fan. In the modern era of NIL, it’s entirely possible. Initially, Jones and her mother, LaSonja Jones, admitted back in February that NIL and revenue-sharing money did play a role in Jones’ recruitment. However, they were not the priority. They told the State that Jones’ mother handled the finances, and she and her daughter agreed money would be “the last thing we talk about.” She garnered interest from richer programs like LSU, Tennessee, TCU, and UCLA, which had the capacity to lure her with NIL money.

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“Huge Lose For Clemsonwbb but I totally trust Coach Poppie and Staff to get people that want to be there,” wrote a fan. Jones was firing on all cylinders this past season.

She averaged a whopping 28.5 points and 8.2 rebounds at Naperville Central after returning from an ACL injury that sidelined her for her junior year. She also won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship. Jones was selected for the McDonald’s All-American Girls Game and scored 10 points.

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Despite losing Trinity Jones, the Tigers are still looking strong for next season. They have three SC Next 100 recruits committed: wing Kimora Fields (No. 27), forward Julia Scott (No. 39) and guard Meeyah Green (No. 50). But whether this decommitment leads to more will be seen. On the flip side, there is also conversation about Jones’ next destination, with UCLA mentioned among the probable teams.

“UCLA has a lot of seniors graduating too,” suggested a fan. “Not to mention teams like Michigan who are close but need another good player.” Out of those options, UCLA is more likely. They were in the final list for her recruitment, and they have 7 seniors graduating or being drafted. They have reached the National Championship game, which further boosts their chances at recruitment.