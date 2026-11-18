You would think UConn’s pull might take a hit after the Huskies fell 77-66 to Michigan in their season opener, marking the highest-ranked win in Wolverines program history, before suffering another upset against No. 7 Louisville just five games into the season. But Geno Auriemma has built his reputation on turning top high school talent into college basketball stars, and Sydney Savoury’s decision shows that UConn’s recruiting appeal remains strong.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“This has been a dream of mine since a young age. So actually, being able to experience that, I think it’s going to be a dream come true, and I can’t wait,” Savoury told CT Insider about joining the Huskies, per UConn reporter Maggie Vanoni on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Savoury had a lot of attention this summer. As the No. 9-ranked recruit in the Class of 2027, she became the first player to earn MVP honors on the Nike EBYL circuit after scoring 21.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, and earned her first gold medal in the U18 AmeriCup. Last year, Savoury earned Gatorade Michigan Player of the Year and averaged 27 points, seven rebounds, and three assists at Belleville High School.

Obviously, the first question on everyone’s mind would be why Savoury didn’t stay put in Michigan. While she chose the Huskies over the likes of USC, UCLA, North Carolina, Texas, and Notre Dame, the Canton native didn’t even have a single Michigan school on her list of top choices. For her mother, Lisa, it did not come as a surprise, as she knew Sydney wanted to challenge herself by living away from home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just wanted to try something new. I’m obviously very familiar with Michigan and even Michigan State now with my brother up there, but I knew for me I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and try something new,” Savoury said.

Savoury committed to UConn a day after the program’s loss against Michigan. Less than a week later, she put pen to paper and signed her national letter of intent, making things official.

ADVERTISEMENT

But with so many options, her journey to Storrs only started when her mother helped her see through schools’ flashy pitches. As a former assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, Lisa reminded Sydney that it all comes down to finding the right people. After hearing her mom’s advice, Sydney wrote a list of non-negotiables in what she wanted from a program and stuck to it throughout her recruitment process.

In September, Auriemma and his coaching staff travelled to Canton for an at-home visit with the Savourys to better get to know the high school guard. Apart from having high aspirations of playing professionally, Sydney likes cooking, baking, riding her bike, and reading her Bible every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the weekend of October 23, Savoury made her last official visit to Storrs. Sitting in the stands at M&T Bank Center, Savoury watched the Huskies defeat the Army 86-50 on Sunday. On November 4, after finally making her decision, Sydney told her future teammates about it during their trip to her home state.

Sydney Savoury is the first UConn Huskies player from Michigan since Jennifer Weidemen (1983-87). Savoury’s addition would be highly appreciated after the Huskies missed out on No. 1 prospect Kaleena Smith, while No. 8 Haylen Ayers committed to Vanderbilt over them on November 16. Regardless, the Huskies are still in the running for ESPN-ranked No. 2 Ivanna Wilson Manyacka.