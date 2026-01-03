Duke’s Latest 5-Star Points To The One Thing Driving Jon Scheyer’s Winning Formula

While most of the college basketball squads are getting older, Jon Scheyer is still dependent on traditional ways. Scheyer is still coaching this Duke side to become one of the title contenders with youngsters at the helm. And this unique approach has just got them the commitment of their next 2026 five-star recruit: Deron Rippey Jr.

“I felt like they fit my play style,” Rippey told ESPN. “They want to be on the attack on both offense and defense, and that is what I do best. My aggressive play style is different. My dream is to win a national championship.” The point guard chose Scheyer’s program over the likes of NC State, Tennessee, Miami, and Texas. He visited each of his finalists and a couple of other schools, but Jon Scheyer was one of the main reasons behind his final decision.

“Coach Jon Scheyer recruits high-level talent and teaches those players how to play for each other,” Rippey Jr. further said. “That’s the only way to win. Their plan for me is to come in and lead and make an impact on winning. I am all about both.”

Scheyer and Duke have been all about one-and-dones dating back to Corey Maggette under Coach K as the first in 1999. In recent seasons under Scheyer, they have also recruited the best of them. Last year, it was Cooper Flagg from the Montverde Academy who was touted to be the NBA No.1 draft pick right from his middle school days.

This season, it’s Cameron Boozer who is a predicted top pick in 2026 and an obvious one-and-done. Both had their development enhanced by Jon Scheyer, which is attracting even more top picks. “Coach Scheyer is a very smart coach,” Rippey said. “He is just as in tune with his players on the court as he is off the court, which is why Duke’s culture and standards are where they are today.”

Duke currently has the No.1 recruiting class of 2026, according to On3 Sports, with Maxime Meyer, Cameron Williams, and Bryson Howard rounding out their recruits so far. The central reason for Howard to arrive at Duke was very similar to Rippey Jr as well. “It felt like home, really — how I fit into their play system,” Howard said. “Off-ball screens, backdoor cuts, getting up and down defensively, transition offense — it’s really great and made the most sense to me.”

Jon Scheyer’s system is made to accommodate young players. The off-ball screens and everything Howard described are among the first things taught in AAU and high school basketball. That developmental clarity separates Duke from rivals like UNC and Kentucky, where elite recruits often adapt to the system, rather than the system adapting to them.

For example, the No.12 recruit Braylon Mullins of UConn is still getting his motor started. After averaging 32.9 points. 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 3.7 steals per game in his senior year, he has had 3 single-digit games for the Huskies while averaging 10.3 points and 3.3 rebounds. The talent is visible, and he will eventually figure it out, but after a learning curve. At Duke, youngsters are directly thrown in the deep end, and Jon Scheyer still finds ways to succeed.

Despite the young squad, they are currently 12-1 and are No.6 in the latest AP Poll. Their defense is ranked No.8 on KenPom. While placed firmly as a contender in 2025-26, their 2026-27 squad is also shaping up as among the best. However, Scheyer needs to be on his game when it comes to the 2027 recruiting cycle, as he is falling behind in the race to sign the No.1 recruit.

Jon Scheyer Yet To Turn Up The Heat On 2027 No.1 Recruit

It’s not every day that we have Scheyer and Duke playing second fiddle to sign a top recruit. However, he is falling behind in the case of CJ Rosser, the No. 1 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The 6-foot-9 power forward, who is inspired by Kevin Durant and Brandon Ingram, recently visited North Carolina and also has Arkansas, Miami, and Kentucky on the phone. According to On3, he also has offers from TCU, Virginia Tech, and Michigan Smith. However, Duke is yet to make an offer.

“Duke,” Rosser told On3. “That’s the only one I’m hearing from that hasn’t offered yet.” The site currently gives the Tar Heels a 35.1% chance to grab a commitment from Rosser. But he maintained that more visits are due to come in his offseason. “I’m going to start looking at visits after this year. Well, I’ll get through this year, and then it’s really just going to be EYBL,” he further said. “That’s when I’m going to be more focused on it because I don’t have too much basketball going on.

When discussing what his ideal program must have, he emphasised culture and development as his priorities. “Really, the biggest thing for me is who makes me feel like part of a family and what’s real,” Rosser said. “Then it’s about what school can get me better in the long term.” Historically, the second part screams Duke.

As we examined, it is currently one of the best places for young high school players to improve. However, that is still subjective. Caleb Wilson is doing pretty well at North Carolina, and the same goes for AJ Dybantsa at BYU. It will be upto Rosser and Scheyer to decide whether this partnership can benefit both.