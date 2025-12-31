Duke Fans Celebrate Major Backcourt Win With Deron Rippey Jr. Commitment

Ranked sixth nationally, the Duke Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the 2025–26 NCAA season just before heading into their Christmas break, falling to Texas Tech. With Duke set to play its first game after the break in just a few hours and its first conference matchup of the season, fans were focused on what comes next. Instead, head coach Jon Scheyer gave the fanbase a holiday surprise, and it has everything to do with Deron Rippey Jr.

The five-star point guard, Rippey Jr., one of the top prospects in the 2026 class, has announced his commitment to Duke, choosing the Blue Devils over NC State, Tennessee, Texas, and Miami.

“I felt like they fit my play style,” he said in an interview with ESPN. “They want to be on the attack on both offense and defense, and that is what I do best. My aggressive play style is different. My dream is to win a national championship. Coach Jon Scheyer recruits high-level talent and teaches those players how to play for each other. That’s the only way to win. Their plan for me is to come in and lead and make an impact on winning. I am all about both.”

The 6-foot-1 guard out of Blair Academy (New Jersey) is widely regarded as one of the most explosive lead guards in the country. A Brooklyn native, Deron Rippey Jr., is ranked No. 6 nationally and No. 2 among point guards in the 2026 class by Rivals. And for Scheyer, it was the final missing piece in a class that suddenly looks both elite and complete.

“The fan base at Duke is different,” Rippey further added. “The support for basketball is incredible, the education is of a high academic standard, and the alumni are everywhere. Coach Scheyer is a very smart coach. He is just as in tune with his players on the court as he is off the court, which is why Duke’s culture and standards are where they are today.”

With him on board for the class of 2026, Duke now boasts three players ranked inside the national top 15. Deron Rippey Jr. will team up with five-star shooting guard Bryson Howard, five-star forward Cam Williams, and four-star center Maxime Meyer, giving the Blue Devils one of the deepest classes in the country.

Duke fans erupt after Deron Rippey Jr.’s decision

As soon as the announcement went viral, fans took to social media to celebrate.

One fan wrote, “Welcome to the Brotherhood killa 😈.” While another added, “This is a big one.”

The confidence and the excitement of the fans to see this young star in the Blue Devils’ jersey are backed by his resume. Long before his commitment, Deron Rippey Jr. had already been a regular presence in USA Basketball programs, attending multiple Men’s Junior National Team minicamps and earning finalist consideration at the U16, U17, and U19 levels across several years. Those experiences helped shape the poise and maturity that fans are already excited about.

So, showcasing his enthusiasm, a fan wrote, “Deron Rippey, Jr. to Duke. Let’s gooooooooo!!”

On the other hand, another supporting his decision wrote, “Wise decision young man.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recruits News (@recruitsnews) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

During his time at Adidas 3SSB circuit, Rippey averaged 15.2 points, 5.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game, shooting 38.1 percent from three. He also delivered one of his most memorable performances against fellow five-star Taylen Kinney, finishing with 22 points and 11 assists. In that game, Rippey hit a contested three to force overtime, scored the game-tying basket late in regulation, then sealed the win with a steal and assist in the final moments. If you watched that game, you know just the kind of athleticism he brings to the table.

While he is shorter than the guards that coach Jon Scheyer usually plays with, Deron Rippey Jr.’s hunger and drive make up for it.

One fan summed up the feeling bluntly: “Ofc why is anyone surprised anymore Duke gets everyone.”

For Rippey, though, the decision was about what he believes he brings to the program – and to the Cameron Crazies in particular.

“When I come to town, [Cameron Crazies] are getting a winner, they’re getting a competitor, and they’re getting a leader,” Rippey said as per The Chronicle.

That confidence is exactly what stood out to fans throughout his basketball career. Duke didn’t just land another five-star; it landed a point guard who expects to lead, expects to compete, and isn’t shying away from the responsibility that comes with wearing a Blue Devil jersey.