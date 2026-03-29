Duke Gets Huge Locker Room Lift Ahead of Elite Eight Clash vs UConn

Caleb Foster was a last-minute addition to the Duke Blue Devils lineup for the Sweet 16 matchup against Rick Pitino’s St. John’s. And what an addition he turned out to be. He came in during the second half, played eighteen turnover-free minutes, scored eleven points, and quite literally helped turn the game around for Duke. However, coming off surgery for a fractured right foot, doubts swirled about his availability for the crucial Elite Eight matchup. Now, just hours before tip-off, the Blue Devils have received a definitive answer on their unlikely hero.

That fear is now alleviated as Foster is no longer listed on the NCAA’s final Player Availability Report. While Jon Scheyer noted that Foster was “sore” after Friday’s game, his removal from the injury report suggests the medical staff found nothing concerning with his surgically repaired foot. And that means he should be available for today’s Elite Eight clash against UConn.

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Of course, the Blue Devils have been churning out top performances in this tournament even without him. They have, in fact, found what looked like a replacement in Cayden Boozer. He delivered a career-high 19 points and 5 assists in their first-round game. And throughout the first three rounds of the tournament, he has averaged 14.0 points and 5.0 assists per game.

However, Caleb Foster seems to be a player who could offer even more. Jon Scheyer, in an emotional reaction after his outstanding performance against St. John’s, described him as a leader who “came through for the team when they needed him the most.” Cayden Boozer himself rated that performance as a “12 out of 10.” He noted how impressive it was for him to play with such confidence immediately after surgery without “overthinking.”

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But regardless of whatever advantage Duke might have with Foster on the court, the expectation is that he will still come off the bench in this game. Hopefully, the rest of the team handles business the way they have all tournament long. If they do, there might not even be a need to bring him on.

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Duke Teammates Hail Caleb Foster’s Leadership, Grit, and Game-Changing Return

Caleb Foster’s 18-minute showing in the Sweet 16 matchup against St. John’s earned him a wave of praise from his teammates. Cameron Boozer, who has been a key piece for the team, pointed out the boost that Foster’s return brought to the squad.

The National Player of the Year candidate emphasized the emotional lift, stating Foster’s “voice” and “competitive spirit” were the primary reasons Duke went on its game-winning run. He noted that Foster’s grit is part of “Duke’s DNA” and that seeing him “take punches in the face” and respond inspired the whole team.

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Isaiah Evans, who also had an elite performance in that St. John’s game with 25 points, credited Foster with providing the team with “massive confidence.” He highlighted that Foster has been a leader for the team since day one, and that his return gave the squad a “tremendous boost” when they were trailing.

Some other players, like Maliq Brown and Dame Sarr, also shared their thoughts. Maliq praised Foster’s “defensive alertness” and stated the team felt “whole” again with him on the floor. Sarr, on the other hand, described him as the team’s true “leader” and “point guard.”

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A performance like Foster’s does not go without appreciation. Because of Foster, the Blue Devils can still dream of a championship. And with a win today, they would reach their 18th Final Four and third consecutive under coach Jon Scheyer. And maybe, just maybe, they can go all the way.