Duke Refuses to Stay Silent Over NBA Executive’s Cameron Boozer Disrespect

ByYashika Dutta

Dec 4, 2025 | 9:25 PM EST

Cameron Boozer is delivering a team-high of 22.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He is shooting 56.2% from the field, 37.5% from behind the arc, and 77.3% from the free throw line. All this has helped him to build a reputation as an efficient and reliable scorer. But is that enough to elevate his status in the eyes of NBA scouts?

Apparently not. As an unnamed NBA executive recently claimed, “Every time he’s played against like-sized bigs, he can’t finish. He dominates lesser competition.”

Naturally, that narrative didn’t sit well with Duke, and they didn’t waste a minute clapping back. Duke Nation called the take “absolutely hilarious,” reminding everyone that Boozer “just scored 29 on the best frontcourt in the country.”

And they’re right. When Boozer faced the Florida Gators, one of the strongest frontcourts in college basketball, he still took over. Todd Golden’s squad had no answers for him. And Boozer finished with 29 points, six rebounds, and two assists while shooting 10-of-21 from the field.

This is a developing story..

