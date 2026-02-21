Duke vs Michigan (Feb 21): Odds, Prediction, Injury Reports, Expected Lineup and More

Nov 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) takes direction from head coach Jon Scheyer during the first half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The new No. 1 team in the nation gets its first major test this Saturday, as the Michigan Wolverines head to the capital for a high-stakes showdown with perennial powerhouse Duke. Michigan has already taken up the top spot on the AP list after Arizona’s slip-up, and Duke is the perennial contender, so we have got a game on our hands.

Both teams have been consistent in their pursuit of glory and have hardly lost games in the tournament so far. Duke is presently on a 24-2 record while Michigan is on a 25-1 record. With Michigan sitting atop the AP poll, is this the ultimate trap game against a Duke squad that has built its reputation on knocking giants down a peg?

Duke Blue Devils vs Michigan Wolverines: Where to watch

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2006

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Watch on: ESPN, fuboTV

Duke Blue Devils vs Michigan Wolverines: Injury Reports

Both Duke and Michigan have players battling injury and that would mean they would miss out on the services of some of their important players.

Duke Blue Devils

For the Duke Blue Devils, senior center Ifeanyi Ufochukwu is still out for the season, and freshman Sebastian Wilkins is utilizing his redshirt season, so both will be unavailable on Saturday.

Michigan Wolverines

Freshman guard Ricky Liburd is utilizing his redshirt season with the Wolverines. Fellow freshman guard Winters Grady is most likely out for the rest of the season with an unspecified foot injury.

Duke Blue Devils vs Michigan Wolverines: Probable Lineups

This is how both teams are going to line up ahead of their impending clash

Duke Blue Devils

Cameron Boozer

G Isaiah Evans

C Patrick Ngongba

G Caleb Foster

G Dame Sarr

Michigan Wolverines

F Yaxel Lendeborg

F Morez Johnson Jr.

C Aday Mara

G Elliot Cadeau

G Nimari Burnett

Prediction: Can Duke Spoil Michigan’s party and give them their second blow of the season?

As things stand, according to Polymarket, Michigan seems to be the team that looks to have the upper hand against Duke. Michigan has a 59% chance of winning, while Duke has 42%. So, Duke is undoubtedly the underdog heading into this game.

Michigan has shown its dominance as a team and leads with points per game 90.6, 4th nationally, while Duke ranks behind in the 47th position with an 83.0 ppg. But Duke has great defense with 93.1, which can really help it in fortifying the backline against an attacking team like Michigan.

Imago Credits: Polymarket.com

But the real question is, while Duke has always been a Cameron Boozer show, will they be able to come out of his shadow and make it a team affair when everyone shares the spotlight? Dusty May’s Michigan had no such problems from Lendeborg, Mara, Cadeau, Burnett, among others, who have shared the honors among themselves.

So it feels more like a team against a player if you look at the stats. Even Fox Sports considers Michigan as the favorite and, as per Moneyline’s implied probability, have a 59.7% chance to claim victory in this matchup.

The odds are very much against Duke, but Jon Scheyer knows what needs to be done, and so does Dusty May. That is precisely what makes this encounter so enthralling. So, the stage is ready as we eagerly await the Duke vs Michigan game to hit our screens. Who are you rooting for?