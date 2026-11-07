Duke Willing to Pay Opponent as Kara Lawson Faces Unexpected Scheduling Crisis Ahead of Sunday’s Game

Duke was willing to pay another team just to play them. That is where Kara Lawson and the Blue Devils find themselves days before their next scheduled game. A program with Duke’s resources is now subsidizing an opponent to keep a game on the calendar.

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The Blue Devils were supposed to face North Texas on Sunday, November 8, in San Antonio. The matchup would have also marked the first-ever meeting between the two programs in women’s basketball. However, the game has now been canceled. Tickets have also been reportedly canceled with Duke now scheduled to play FAU on Sunday.

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“Duke was supposed to play North Texas in women’s basketball on Sunday in San Antonio in “The Foundry Classic.” That game is now canceled, according to multiple sources,” shared USA Today’s Mitchell Northam on X. “Duke is scrambling for a replacement opponent. North Texas will not reschedule a new opponent.”

As a result, Lawson and the Blue Devils suddenly found themselves dealing with an unexpected scheduling headache. And in a bid to fill the unexpected gap in their schedule, Duke reportedly reached out to multiple conferences in search of a replacement opponent. The program was even willing to play on the road or pay another team to travel to Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, to face them.

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Duke was scrambling to fill a gap in its schedule just days before Sunday’s game. On Thursday night, Patriot League and Metro Conference head coaches received emails describing the Blue Devils’ “urgent need” for a replacement opponent, three people familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports. Duke was willing to travel or pay a team to play as per the emails.

Originally, The Foundry Classic, which was announced as far back as September 22, was supposed to be a multi-day event. Apart from the basketball game, the event was also scheduled to feature a student-centered experience called The Foundry Future Summit, which would allow students to interact with college athletes off the court. There was also supposed to be a segment featuring Lawson and North Texas head coach Jason Burton in a moderated conversation called The Foundry Table.

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Sadly, those plans have now fallen apart, and the Blue Devils have had to find another way to salvage their Sunday schedule. Fortunately for Lawson and her team, they appear to have successfully arranged a replacement matchup. Duke will now travel to Boca Raton, Florida, to face Florida Atlantic (FAU) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

As for North Texas, a spokesperson for the program revealed that the Mean Green would not be searching for a last-minute replacement opponent. Instead, the team will use the unexpected break to regroup and prepare for its next outing. Following its Thursday night loss to San Diego State, North Texas will return to the court at home against Houston Christian on Wednesday, November 11.

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So far, Duke women’s basketball has played just one game this season, opening its 2026/27 campaign with a convincing 76-60 victory over Green Bay on November 3. Following the cancellation of its scheduled matchup against North Texas, the Blue Devils’ second regular-season game will now come against Florida Atlantic on Sunday. Lawson’s team will be looking to maintain its winning start and build some early momentum as it pursues its ambitions for the season.

The Blue Devils enter this campaign with plenty of expectations following back-to-back Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament titles. They have also reached the Elite Eight in each of the last two NCAA Tournament appearances, and the goal this season will be to take another step forward and put themselves in genuine contention for a national championship.

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“You want to be in that situation,” Lawson said. “You want to be sitting before a season or before a tournament as one of the favorites to win it. …It’s where we want to be. We want to have high expectations. …The Final Four is not the line of demarcation for me. It’s a national championship… Our goal is to put ourselves in position to be playing our best in March, and put ourselves in position to have a deep run. …We want to win.”

With those ambitions in mind, the unexpected cancellation of the North Texas matchup is certainly not how Duke would have wanted to approach its second game of the season. However, with Florida Atlantic now providing a replacement opponent, Lawson and her players can turn their attention back to the court. The immediate task will be to secure another victory on Sunday as they begin their pursuit of a much bigger prize.