Duke’s Jon Scheyer Delivers Big Talent Verdict on New “7-Foot Game-Changer”

When you talk about Duke, you already know they’re going to land a loaded recruiting class every single year. That’s just what the Blue Devils do. This season, their class was headlined by Cam Boozer, one of the most hyped prospects in the country and a projected lottery pick. And next year, once this Cam heads to the NBA, another Cam is set to take his place!

Cameron Williams becomes the third commitment in Jon Scheyer’s 2026 class, joining breakout wing Bryson Howard (No. 20) and skilled big man Maxime Meyer. It also marks the third straight recruiting cycle in which Scheyer has secured a top-three prospect, officially pushing Duke from No. 21 into the top 10 for the 2026 team rankings.

And with plenty of high-end targets still on the board, the Blue Devils are very much in play for a third straight No. 1 recruiting class, exactly the type of dominance you expect from Duke. Coach Scheyer was especially fired up about landing the forward. In an official post on X from the Duke men’s basketball page, the HC said,

“Cam possesses a unique set of tools you just don’t find very often. At 7’ with the ability to guard one through five, elite shooting range, ball-handling ability, and connective playmaking, Cam impacts the game in so many ways.”

On the Adidas 3SSB circuit with the Compton Magic, Williams put his full skill set on display, averaging 15.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game. His perimeter shooting stood out too, hitting 37% from deep, a rare number for a 7-footer. Analysts at NBADraft.net see massive long-term upside in Williams thanks to his blend of size, agility, and feel for the game. They’ve even compared his style to Evan Mobley and Jabari Smith, especially in terms of his mobility and ability to operate in tight spaces.

Williams’ decision came shortly after he visited Duke for the Countdown to Craziness festivities, and it’s safe to say the trip made a huge impression. He walked away feeling a real connection, especially with Jon Scheyer.

“I felt Coach Scheyer was cool, normal and authentic in what he said and did,” Cameron Williams told ESPN. “I watched practice, and I saw he is not a crazy coach but he does get intense. He gets along well with his players. My family felt the same.”

The atmosphere in Durham was also key for Williams to choose Duke.

“The energy in that place was crazy, and it truly shows how much support the basketball team has from everyone,” he said, a perfect example of just how big basketball is for the Blue Devil fans

Getting the No. 1 power forward and No. 3 overall prospect in the SC NEXT 100 for the 2026 class means Jon Scheyer can feel good about where Duke is headed. The future is in safe hands with Cam Williams on the way. But for now, Scheyer’s focus shifts back to the present. After coming just inches away from reaching the championship game last season, he’ll be looking to take the next step with this current group.

What’s next for Jon Scheyer and co after sealing Cameron Williams’ deal?

The Blue Devils couldn’t have asked for a better start. Ranked No. 5 in the country, Duke has opened the season 5–0, with one of those wins coming against Kansas. And leading the charge is Cam Boozer, who’s putting up video-game numbers — 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, all team highs.

But the road ahead won’t be easy. To close out November and head into early December, Duke will face Arkansas, Florida, and Michigan State in back-to-back-to-back matchups. Three straight top-25 opponents will give fans and analysts the perfect measuring stick to see whether this Duke team is truly built like last year’s side, with Cooper Flagg leading them.

Of course, fans know they’ll get another crack at a championship next season with Cameron Williams joining the program, but this year’s squad has shown more than enough promise on its own. Cam Boozer is putting together an NPOY-level campaign, much like Cooper Flagg did a season ago, and nothing about Duke’s start suggests Boozer and co can’t take the leap everyone in Durham has been waiting for.

Do you see Duke winning the championship this season?