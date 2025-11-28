brand-logo
Duke's Jon Scheyer Praises Cam Boozer's Winning Mentality After Thanksgiving Win vs. Arkansas

By Yashika Dutta

Nov 27, 2025

This Thanksgiving, Cameron Boozer knew things would be different. Instead of plates and family conversations, the two brothers were on the court battling No. 22 Arkansas. But the real feast was delivered by Cam himself as he stole the show in Chicago. And now, in the present moment, Jon Scheyer is making sure the freshman gets his flowers.

“A winner, man,” Scheyer said after Boozer exploded for 35 points and nine rebounds.

But it isn’t just about the scoring. Cameron dominated in the same building where his father, Carlos Boozer, once played for the Chicago Bulls. He sparked Duke’s 10–0 run in the first half with back-to-back threes, a driving layup, and a key assist that completely shifted the momentum. Even when Arkansas stormed back to take a seven-point lead in the second half, the freshman steadied the Blue Devils once again.

This is a developing story…

