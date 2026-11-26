The T-Mobile Arena’s upper bowl sat empty for a Duke-UConn matchup that deserved a sold-out crowd. The high-profile contest in Las Vegas lived up to the hype, but the empty seats signaled that the two heavyweight programs merited much more. Disappointed with the attendance, UConn head coach Dan Hurley pushed for a venue change at the next meeting.

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“I promise you, if we played at MSG, it would have been sold out. There would have been 20,000 people,” Hurley told reporters after the game. “There wouldn’t have been sections that were empty,” he added. “I mean, we had 8,500 people here, you know? We do want to play a schedule similar to what we’re playing this year, every non-conference season.”

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The T-Mobile Arena seats 18,000 for basketball, and the announced attendance for the Duke-UConn contest, which is as big as a college basketball game can get, was just 8,507. The upper bowl was empty, and the other vacant parts were simply covered by arena management.

The matchup was also a rematch of last season’s Elite Eight, which UConn won 73-72 on a freshman’s 35-footer to reach the Final Four. That history made the empty seats even harder to explain.

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Hurley’s push to move the game to Madison Square Garden is based on both logic and history. The Huskies have been able to draw a large crowd at MSG in the past, and it is significantly more accessible to Connecticut and Duke fans. He also floated another option: a home-and-home series at campus arenas, rather than traveling to Sin City.

“But I think anytime that Duke and UConn can play, it’s a big deal. Maybe it would be better if we came to Cameron than if they came to Storrs, or if we did it in a place where it would have been sold out like it deserved to be,” Hurley added.

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The game was scheduled while Las Vegas was hosting the Players Era games. Although it was played on an off day of the tournament, the massive gap between expected and actual attendance was disappointing, given that it was also Thanksgiving Eve.

While the Players Era is expected to draw large crowds, it has been disappointing this season, with multiple games failing to fill their arenas. Scheduling games near home crowds might have prevented the empty seats. This year, 24 teams have been included, and the event is divided into two consecutive weeks: Players Era 8 and Players Era 16.

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On the bright side, the game itself delivered. Unfortunately for Dan Hurley, it was his second consecutive loss. The Huskies fell 77-63 to the Blue Devils, who were coming off a win over Washington State. Jon Scheyer’s team led for most of the game, forcing UConn to spend much of its effort cutting into the lead. At one point, Duke held a 15-point lead.

Despite committing only five turnovers to Duke’s 16, UConn could not turn that edge into a win, and the Huskies’ poor offense was hard to watch. They shot 31% from the field and 30% from the 3-point line. On the other hand, the Blue Devils shot 52% from the field, including 47% from deep.

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John Blackwell led Duke with 25 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and a block. Patrick Ngongba II added 17 points. In total, four of Duke’s starters scored in double digits. Silas Demary Jr. was the Huskies’ best player with 25 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and a block. He was the only Husky who shot over 50% (9-16) from the field.