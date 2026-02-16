Dusty May Breaks Silence Over Yaxel Lendeborg’s Viral Purdue Disrespect

Dusty May had to address something no coach wants to deal with before a massive game. Months ago, his star forward Yaxel Lendeborg was caught on video saying inappropriate things about what Michigan would do to Purdue. Now, on Tuesday, the Wolverines are going to Mackey Arena to play the same team that Yaxel Lendeborg disrespected. The timing couldn’t be worse for Purdue fans who want to put something on their bulletin boards.

When he finally spoke out, May didn’t try to hide from the controversy. “I spoke at length with Yaxel about it. The most disappointing part of it is that he feels really bad about how he’s perceived by children and those who look up to him. He said, ‘Coach, I don’t even use that language in conversation. I don’t like the way it makes me look. I feel terrible about it.’ And then obviously how he’s perceived to our fan base and those that we care about,” May said, stressing Lendeborg’s regret over what happened.

People were shocked by the video because it was so unlike Lendeborg. He is known for being the most friendly player in Michigan. He comes early to games and stays late to sign autographs and take pictures with kids. At 23, he’s the face of a program that’s off to its best start ever at 24-1, averaging 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. But the video from an over-21 establishment in May, right after he committed to Michigan, showed a side of him that no one had seen before.

May tried to downplay the bulletin board angle while also admitting that it was a good way to learn. “I can’t imagine that Loyer and TKR and Braden Smith and those guys are sitting around motivated by what Yaxel Lendeborg said in an over-21 establishment months ago. I think they’re killers as is. So, as far as bulletin-board material, I’m not sure that means much when it comes time to execute pick-and-roll defense or transition defense,” the coach said.

The video came back at the worst possible time for Michigan. With a 14-1 record in the Big Ten, the Wolverines are the favorites to win the national championship. They have won 10 games in a row. Purdue (21-4, 11-3) has won three in a row, and the fans at Mackey Arena will be ready to remind Lendeborg of what he said all night long.

Dusty May faces a brutal schedule stretch with the Purdue clash first

The Lendeborg mess couldn’t have come at a worse time. Michigan just beat UCLA 86–56 at home after beating Nebraska, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Northwestern on the road. The Wolverines seem unbeatable right now, but their schedule is about to get very hard.

The gauntlet starts on Tuesday with a game at Purdue. Mackey Arena is already one of the hardest places to play college basketball. Now, picture going in there after your star forward was caught on camera saying he would beat Purdue. The crowd will be very mean to Lendeborg all night.

Things don’t get any easier after that. Next weekend, Duke will come to Ann Arbor for a major non-conference test. After that, Michigan has to play Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota. In the Big Ten, any of those teams can beat you on any given night.

This stretch will determine whether Michigan can win the championship. With a record of 24-1 and 14-1 in the Big Ten, they are in a great spot to be the No. 1 seed in the tournament. But one bad loss could change everything. May’s team has dealt with stress before, but now they have to beat a team that Lendeborg publicly disrespected on the road. That’s a whole new kind of test.