Dusty May Reveals “Dream Job” Outside Michigan Amid Hubert Davis Replacement Reports

Hubert Davis’ termination from UNC has caused a stir in the NCAA community. Opportunities have opened, resumes are being sorted, and amid it, several coaches have come under the radar as potential leaders of the Tar Heels program. Dusty May is one of them, surprisingly. So, the question remains: Is anything taking shape between these two parties? No reports of that for now, but despite his success at Michigan, he has kind of a few dream jobs in mind outside his current program.

At this moment, the Wolverines-May collaborations seem to have been written in the stars. The way May turned the program from a struggling basketball powerhouse into a National Championship contender is a case study in itself. But May never aspired to take on this high-profile coaching job with a former NCAA title winner; his dream was to coach low-profile programs in Southern Indiana or Bloomington.

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“I’m incredibly happy at Michigan. We love Ann Arbor; this place has been great to us. It made us feel at home. My dream job was probably a really good high school in Southern Indiana,” May said. “If you told me that you’re going to be the third assistant at Michigan at this stage of my career, I probably would have thought that I hit the lottery, but you’re talking about dream jobs; it probably would have been Bloomington South or Bloomington North.”

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It’s quite certain where his choices are coming from. Having been born in Indiana, it’s obvious that May has an affinity for the high schools and institutions around his place. But those jobs now seem to be a thing of the past for him. Because in the current spectrum, there are very few coaches who can outplay him in the top tier of the NCAA. May has a unique speciality in rebuilding teams from scratch. He has done it with Florida Atlantic, guiding them to the program’s first Final Four appearance in 2023. And with the Wolverines, May is just reiterating the roadmap from the same book.

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These records are one of the major reasons May is being considered to replace Davis as the Tar Heels’ coach. A reboot and restart are exactly what UNC needs at the moment. Under Davis, the Tar Heels haven’t been able to make a deep run in March Madness, unlike the program’s history. Additionally, a first-round exit this season to the VCU Rams didn’t help their stature either. Along with May, several other prominent names from the coaching circuit, including Nate Oats and Billy Donovan, are the other possible candidates for this job.

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The Get Up ESPN confirmed these reports of May’s consideration by the Tar Heels. Analyst Seth Greenberg reiterated that the Tar Heels might get any coach possible. But to turn the program around, the coach would need substantial financial backing to build quality rosters and secure top-ranked recruiting classes, a feat the Tar Heels haven’t quite enjoyed for some time now.

“Yeah, Billy Denovon makes sense,” Greenberg said. Whomever they hire, they’ll need to give them the infrastructure. They’ll need to give him $ 12M to $14M. They’ll need to give him all the resources that they need in terms of coaching staff and general managers.”

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Players Era Championship-Michigan at Auburn Nov 25, 2025, Las Vegas, NV, USA Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May reacts after a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game against the Auburn Tigers at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Las Vegas Michelob ULTRA Arena NV USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20251125_ps_al2_0020

On paper, May’s move to UNC can be immensely beneficial for the program. But dig deeper, and you’ll find abundant reasons for May not to go to the Tar Heels, even if such an opportunity comes. The foremost is the legacy May is trying to build at Ann Arbor with the Wolverines, which has been blooming already in his first two seasons as head coach. Additionally, contractual issues remain prevalent in this deal, especially given that it runs through the 20230 season and the current payout stands at over $7M for May.

All in all, the answers regarding May’s possibilities with UNC are a tale for another day. But for now, Dusty May’s immediate focus will be on guiding his team through to the National Championships.

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Dusty May’s Michigan Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet in March Madness

Being the No.1 seeds from their bracket, the Michigan Wolverines had some easy outings in their initial two rounds of the tournament. They defeated No. 16 Howard and No. 9 Saint Louis quite convincingly. But the next hurdle is a top-tier SEC team in No. 4 Alabama, which poses the biggest threat to Michigan’s NCAA title ceiling so far.

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Just ahead of the game, Dusty May shared his two cents on playing Nate Oats’ team. “We’re excited to be playing in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament and just excited to compete against Alabama in Chicago and see where this thing takes us,” May said on facing the Crimson Tide in the Round of 16.

Led by the likes of Labaron Philon Jr. and Amari Allen, the Crimson Tide has been on some good momentum going into the Michigan game. They are coming off a win over No. 4 Virginia Tech. Thus, they will be oozing confidence against the Wolverines, making this game equally poised.

A win in this game will mean an Elite Eight appearance for the tournament, where they will face the winner of the Tennessee-Iowa State game. The tip-off of the Alabama game is set for March 27, 2026, at the United Center in Chicago.

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The Wolverines are going in as favorites, with a 72.6% chance of winning, according to ESPN analysts. But with a formidable team, Nate Oats would definitely compete against the No.1 seed of the tournament. What are your expectations from this game? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments.