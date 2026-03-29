Dusty May Reveals Game Plan to Take Down Tennessee in Elite Eight Clash

In just his second year in charge, Dusty May has led the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball to a historic, top-tier performance. A team that finished last place in the Big Ten in 2024 has surged into the NCAA Tournament this season as a No. 1 seed. Right now, they are right in the tournament’s Elite Eight, and as it appears, the Michigan Wolverines coach knows just how to get even further.

In an interview ahead of their Elite Eight matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers, May acknowledged that when facing the Volunteers, “the details are more important than the magnitude of the game.” One of those details, in particular, is the fact that Tennessee enters this contest as the No. 1 offensive rebounding team in the country. May, however, seems to have the perfect plan to limit them. Putting it rather abstractly, he said: “Every single possession you’re either the hammer or the nail.”

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The Volunteers have roughly 16 offensive rebounds per game. They rank in the 99th percentile for second-chance points and have scored nearly half their total points in the paint. Whatever Dusty May meant by nails and hammers, hopefully, it can hold Tennessee’s greatest strength at bay. They have already commanded a 79-72 upset over a 3-seed Virginia on their way to this Elite Eight matchup, and now, the program is seeking its first-ever Final Four. A giant-killing run seems to be on the horizon.

And to an extent, May appears to acknowledge the threat this team brings. According to him, if they don’t set the tone from the opening tip, they risk playing from behind.

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On paper, they are the stronger side. They reached this Elite Eight with a program-record 34-3 record. They are also currently the highest-scoring team remaining in the tournament, averaging 87.5 points per game. So maybe Tennessee might look like a giant-killer, but they also resemble a different kind of giant. As May put it, “Regardless of how the game is played or officiated, we feel like we’re well equipped to be competitive in any style.”

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Overall, for May and the Wolverines, this will be another defining test. And if his plan to counter Tennessee’s rebounding works, then things should remain normal. And for Michigan, normal means no unexpected upset, just a win, and maybe a little fight from Tennessee along the way.

Tennessee Head Coach Rick Barnes Respects Dominant Victories by May’s Wolverines

Dusty May did not just guide the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball all the way to the Elite Eight. It’s the manner in which they’ve delivered their victories that stands out. Their path to the Elite Eight has been a showcase of offensive firepower, marked by double-digit victories over Howard (101-80), Saint Louis (95-72), and Alabama (90-77).

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For Tennessee HC Rick Barnes, that level of dominance isn’t something many would expect to come so easily. As he put it, “They’re beating people by 40, 50 points. That doesn’t happen, you’d think, in today’s world.” Barnes, however, credits that scoring prowess to May, who has deployed the weapons in his arsenal effectively. In his words, “They got guys that can… They’re well coached. So sound fundamentally and explosive. I have the utmost respect for them.”

However, regardless of how explosive May has the Wolverines playing, Barnes believes he is prepared and battle-tested. According to him, “He hasn’t coached against bad coaches either.” And while he acknowledges the work Michigan has put in, he also trusts that his own team is ready.

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Ultimately, the result will reveal whether they are prepared enough to cause another upset.