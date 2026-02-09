Eagles Fan Dawn Staley Switches Sides to Support Raven Johnson’s Seahawks Boyfriend Before Super Bowl

“One more, because we’re Super Bowl Champions,” was the exact post that South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley shared following the Philadelphia Eagles’ win at Super Bowl LIX. This clearly reflects her passion for the Eagles, which is easy to understand given that she is a Philadelphia native. However, on Sunday, the scene was a contrast as Staley donned a Seattle Seahawks jersey to support senior guard Raven Johnson’s boyfriend at Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Johnson’s boyfriend, Nick Emmanwori, plays safety for the Seahawks and wears jersey no.3 for the team. Thus, as a silent gesture, Staley was seen wearing a No. 3 Seahawks jersey on Sunday while coaching from the sidelines during the Tennessee Volunteers game at the Colonial Life Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT



Staley has carried forward her Philadelphia Eagles love to the basketball arena on several occasions in the past. The Gamecocks’ head coach donned a customized hoodie on the Super Bowl match day last year when the Eagles were playing the Kansas City Chiefs. Besides, she also showed a token of respect to former Eagles player Randall Cunningham last season when she wore a varsity jacket with the latter’s picture featured on the back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus, it is surprising to see the Gamecocks’ head coach wear any other jersey from an NFL team other than the Eagles. However, the special gesture on Sunday also quitely signifies the love and admiration she has for her players, indicating that she will go to any length to support them and their close ones.

In addition to the Raven Johnscon connection, Emmanwori also has South Carolina ties, having played on the football team from 2022 to 2024. This gives head coach Dawn Staley another reason to support a former South Carolina athlete. Notably, the Gamecocks’ senior, Johnson, also expressed her support for her boyfriend, Emmanwori, following the dominant 93-50 win over Tennessee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

She urged that the Seahawks’ safety was the best possible candidate to win Defensive Rookie of the Year in place of Carson Schwesinger. “I think [Nick Emmanwori] should have got the Defensive Rookie of the Year this year,” she said. “He’s gonna show the world today why he should’ve got that award.”

Imago Credit: IMAGO

It’s true that Nick Emmanwori has been one of the most reliable defensive players on his team this season. He has registered 81 tackles in the regular season, along with 25 assists. Thus, with the support of his close ones, like his girlfriend, Johnson, and a decorated coach like Staley, he will definitely look to clinch his team’s first Super Bowl since 2013. However, there is a slight concern about the Seahawks’ safety that could hamper his form in Super Bowl LX.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Dawn Staley Shed Light on Nick Emmanwori’s Fragile Ankle Ahead of the Super Bowl game

Going into his debut Super Bowl appearance, Nick Emmanwori will have a lot of pressure on his shoulders. However, his concern will be even greater with his ankle, which he injured in a practice session days before the Super Bowl game. South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley addressed Emmanwori’s injury in a conversation, inspiring the latter to play in the game.

“I gotta go with Ray Ray’s man,” Staley said. “I got an association with the Seahawks and Nick, so bring it on, home, Nick, and I know your ankle, you’re gonna do whatever you need to do to play.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Staley’s trick definitely worked, and Emmanwori did take the field at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. However, it will be interesting to see if the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist can play with the same level of agility and sharpness, with just recovered from the ankle injury. Otherwise, the pressure will be even more on the seniors of his team, Ernest Jones IV and Leonard Williams, who have been quite impressive in the regular season.

On the other hand, Emmanwori’s girlfriend’s team is also powering through in the season for now. With the latest win over Tennessee, Staley’s team is currently 24-2 and 10-1 in the season, leading the SEC charts. They have a few ranked games lined up against LSU, Alabama, and Ole Miss, indicating the journey will not be easy for them either, as it has not been for the Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

However, for now, who are you rooting for at the Super Bowl? Feel free to let us know your choices.