Emotions Run High for Dan Hurley as Alex Karaban Celebrates First-of-Its-Kind Moment at UConn

Jan 2, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley congratulates forward Alex Karaban (11) coming off the court as they take on the DePaul Blue Demons at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

As the UConn Huskies celebrated Senior Day before their game against the Seton Hall Pirates, head coach Dan Hurley seemed emotional in the wake of history being made right in front of his eyes.

Alex Karaban became the first active player in the UConn college program to be inducted into the Huskies of Honor, with the 23-year-old senior heading into the NBA Draft at the end of this season.

Karaban and Hurley were both left teary-eyed as UConn bestowed the honor on the senior forward. The 23-year-old received a memorabilia featuring his jersey and pictures from his four years of college basketball with the UConn Huskies, with his family attending the pre-game event.

Alex Karaban is a key part of Dan Hurley’s UConn Men’s basketball team and averages over 33 minutes of action on the court every game.

