ESPN Announces Concerning Development for Steven Pearl, Auburn After Miami’s First Loss Of The Season

With ESPN’s Bracketology continuing to take shape with each result, the media network has highlighted the latest development involving the Auburn Tigers as the Miami RedHawks ceded for the first time this season.

The Miami RedHawks are no longer unbeaten after losing to UMass in the MAC Tournament Quarters. And while many were expecting ESPN’s Bracketology to reflect a change in Miami (Ohio) and Auburn’s fortunes ahead of Selection Sunday, the RedHawks’ first defeat has not affected their chances of entering the NCAA Tournament, as per the popular media network.

ESPN Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi still has Miami (OH) in the NCAA Tournament brackets, while Steven Pearl’s Auburn Tigers stay out despite winning their SEC Tournament opener against Mississippi State.

Miami (OH) and Auburn have been involved in a verbal joust for the past few weeks.

It all started with former Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl questioning Miami (OH)’s credibility because of its schedule strength this season. A back-and-forth ensued, with several experts also chiming in with their opinions on whether the Miami RedHawks deserve a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

And while Miami (OH) silenced the doubters by going the regular season unbeaten, the RedHawks succumbed to UMass in their opening game of the MAC Tournament. That could bring Miami (OH)’s spot under danger, especially if other teams projected to be in and around the bubble go on a strong run in their respective conference playoffs.

The Auburn Tigers have had a tumultuous time adapting to the reality of no longer being a frontrunner in the SEC. Steven Pearl has failed to pick up where his father left off, finishing the regular season with a measly 17-15 overall record. While this puts Auburn in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers’ win over Mississippi State gives them some hope.

Should they persevere over Tennessee, we could see serious conversations about Auburn’s candidacy for the NCAA Tournament bracket. Steven Pearl’s men, though, are showing positive signs.

Steven Pearl Silences Doubters as Auburn Cruises Past Mississippi State

While Mississippi State finished below Auburn in the SEC regular-season standings, the Tigers were wary of the threat from the 91-85 loss they suffered in conference play. However, Steven Pearl’s men showed improvement in all aspects as they rolled through the Bulldogs 79-61.

“We did a much better job of taking care of the ball and sharing with one another,” Steven Pearl said after the game before adding,” Our defense was obviously a lot better tonight than it was the last time we played in Starkville.”

Kevin Overton had another outstanding night, leading the scoring for Auburn with 22 points, featuring a 6-of-12 shooting from the three-point line. Auburn also controlled the ball better, snatching it away on 10 occasions from Mississippi State. Steven Pearl’s men were also safer with it, turning it over only 7 times.

Turnovers, in particular, were a teething problem in their last matchup against the Bulldogs, and the improved ball protection aided their cause in the SEC Tournament opener.

While Steven Pearl has faced a fair share of criticism because of the regular season woes and nepotism accusations since taking over the head coaching role from his father, Bruce Pearl, the postseason could serve as a reminder that the 38-year-old, while young, has the talent to lead the Auburn college program.