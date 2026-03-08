ESPN Hands Dan Hurley, UConn Unfavorable Decision Involving Todd Golden’s Florida

A stunning final regular-season loss to Marquette proved disastrous for Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies, sparking an uproar that now threatens their March Madness ceiling.

According to ESPN’s March Madness bracketology, Hurley’s UConn Huskies have plummeted from the four No.1 seed spots for the March Madness, following the Marquette defeat. This was fueled even more by the Todd Golden-led Florida Gators, who replaced the Huskies in these top seedings after a top-tier SEC win over Kentucky.

“Florida replaces UConn as a 1-seed 👀,” ESPN X post read.

The last five games of the season eventually turned the tide for either team. Hurley’s team fumbled big time, losing to Creighton and Marquette. On the other hand, the Florida Gators thrived under pressure with an undefeated streak. This was immensely decisive in pushing back the Huskies from a No. 1 seed spot in March Madness.

Additionally, the team’s overall performance in the season and its Quad 1 wins tell the same story. The Gators have more wins despite a challenging SEC schedule. But Golden’s team also has an impressive 15 Quad 1 wins, well above UConn’s 7. Courtesy of this sheer consistency, the Gators are finally rewarded, at least in the draft projections bracketology for now.

In ESPN bracketology, for instance, the Gators join Duke, Arizona, and Michigan as No. 1 seeds. For official confirmation, we’ll have to wait a little until Selection Sunday, which is due in a week. But according to the stats, the projection looks justified and makes complete sense.

Hurley’s UConn, on the other hand, will miss out on the slight advantage, at least in the initial rounds of the tournament, if these brackets are taken into consideration.

A 62-68 loss, defined by struggles with ball security and cold shooting from the field and the perimeter, couldn’t have come at a worse time for Dan Hurley.

His team has already done wonders, even though they weren’t a No. 1 seed. Two years ago, they won the National Championship after 9 years of entering the tournament as a No. 4 seed from the West Regional. Definitely, for a decorated team like the UConn Huskies, the March Madness is the ultimate goal. However, before the Big Dance, Hurley’s team has another major tournament to compete in.

What’s Next for Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies?

Hurley and UConn have a lot to prove yet before the National Champions start their defense. This tough task starts with the Big East Tournament, set to start on March 11. Notably, Dan Hurley’s team will tip off their tournament on March 12. Their opposition for the matchup isn’t known yet, but we’ll find out in a few days.

Imago Credit: Imago

This stretch of games, including matchups against top teams in the conference, will immensely help the team address the shortcomings the Huskies have had so far this season. Additionally, it will build their momentum going into the Big Dance. It’s even more important, given they may not be enjoying the No. 1 seed spot.

But for the UConn head coach, he is fully invested in clinching the National title yet again and is ready to do whatever it takes. “I mean, this time of year, it crosses your mind,” Hurley said recently in a conversation. “I think what crosses your mind is just how bulletproof you need your team to be.”

“You could have an unbelievable year and get to a Final Four. But to win a national championship, you’ve got to win two more games. That’s how hard it is to win the national championship, just how many things you need to have in your favor.”

