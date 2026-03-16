ESPN Vet Shuts Down Darryn Peterson–AJ Dybantsa Debate After Arkansas’ First SEC Title Since 2000

Darius Acuff Jr. has pushed his way into the No. 1 draft pick debate. For the majority of the season, it has been Darryn Peterson vs. AJ Dybantsa with a possibility for Cameron Boozer. However, Acuff Jr. is now a part of that conversation as well. “He’s a generational player,” Texas coach Sean Miller said last week. “He’s really, really, really good. This number one pick thing, I don’t know why people aren’t talking about him more.” After Acuff led Arkansas to the SEC championship, his draft stock has only risen from there.

This comes on the back of Acuff and No. 3 seed Arkansas beating No. 4 seed Vanderbilt 86-75 in the 2026 SEC Tournament title game, their first title since 2000. In that game, the point guard was everywhere, finishing with 28 points, 11 assists and 3 rebounds. He directly contributed to more than 45% of Arkansas’ points in a final. As a result, this statement performance earned an on-air admission from Sean Farnham of ESPN.

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Speaking on SportsCenter, he referenced a conversation with Kendrick Perkins on NBA Today where he had disagreed that Acuff was the best guard prospect under Calipari. After Acuff took Arkansas to the SEC title, he apologized.

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“You’re looking at the stats in how he’s delivered right now,” he said. “To me, we’ve spent this whole season talking about AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson. That conversation is wrong, America. The conversation is that AJ Dybantsa and Darius Acuff Jr.”

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Throughout the season, Acuff has been the torchbearer for Calipari. He is averaging 22.4 points, 6.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds over the season with a true shooting percentage of 60.6% and 44.5% from the three-point line. Acuff is a three-level scorer whose decision-making, maturity and poise have stood out. He wants to play every minute of every game, as he has played 83.9% of the total minutes. Coach John Calipari has also praised his ability to go hard every game regardless of the opponent and situation.

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Meanwhile, the case is opposite for Darryn Peterson. His talent is undeniable, but his injury issues and controversies off the field have taken over the headlines. For example, Peterson was seen asking for a substitution mid play and it even led to a turnover for Kansas once. CBS Sports’ latest mock draft has Dybantsa at No. 1, citing Peterson’s “durability and availability” as a reason behind his No. 2 spot.

“Darryn Peterson, we’re questioning right now—does he even love the game? And we’re questioning his mentality. We look at AJ Dybantsa, and we’re questioning his body frame. Is he going to be able to keep up with the physicality of the NBA?” Kendrick Perkins said. “I don’t have one single concern about him right now. He steps foot on that floor, I might pick him to win rookie of the year next year.”

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Acuff is currently hovering around No. 8-No. 10 in most mock drafts. In the Pre-SEC Title Predictions, CBS Sports and Bleacher Report had him at No. 8 for the Memphis Grizzlies. ESPN has him at No. 7 to the Dallas Mavericks. Just like Sean Farnham changed his opinion, the drafts could quickly change as well.

“I think it’s because of his growth over the course of the season, the maturity, and the strength with which he plays,” Farnham further said. “You put this young man in the open floor on the next level, he’s going to be a star. He’s good enough right now.”

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Yet, the only concern for Acuff Jr. is his defense but his offensive output and shot-making ability can offset that. “NBA teams have concerns about his defense, but it’s hard to deny Acuff’s ability to manufacture points. There’s variance of opinion on how he stacks up long-term against his peers, but Acuff is the most NBA-ready of the four guards,” the ESPN report said. After Farnham, he has earned a major nod of approval from Stephen A. Smith.

Stephen A Smith Compares Darius Acuff Jr To Allen Iverson

Not long ago, Stephen A. Smith was surprised Perkins put Acuff in the No. 1 pick conversation. “I’m shocked that you said number one overall. I mean, like, damn, I got to watch this, brother. I’m thinking AJ,” he said. Cut to today, Smith has seemingly changed his opinion on Acuff Jr.

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“Acuff is so damn special,” Smith wrote. “He’s up there for sure. Reminds me of Iverson. Whatever it takes, he can do it to get the job done. But here’s the real deal: @RazorbackMBB is LOADED. [Trevon] Brazile. [D.J.] Wagner off the bench. [Billy] Richmond III. Team to watch in the Tourney.”



Remember, Iverson was also drafted at No. 1 in the 1996 draft. And it was a legendary class as well, it had Ray Allen, Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash. Sound familiar? The best draft classes debate now includes the 2026 class. And Acuff is right in the meat of the conversation. In his two years at Georgetown, Iverson averaged 23 points and 4.6 assists per game. He went on to be a one-time MVP, an 11-time NBA Star, and a 6-time all NBA. If Darius Acuff Jr is on a similar path, we have another legend in our hands.