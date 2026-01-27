Everyone’s Asking the Same Question After Geno Auriemma’s UConn Fails to Appear in Key Metric

The UConn Huskies are leading the NCAAW with a 21-0 record, and now remain the only unbeaten team this season as South Carolina defeated Vanderbilt at home. Geno Auriemma has seen his Huskies dominate almost every basketball metric on the court. Serving blowouts to teams regularly, the UConn Huskies have been entertaining their fans with some dominant performances.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As far as other areas are concerned, Auriemma still potentially has Azzi Fudd, who should be one of the top picks in the coming 2026 WNBA Draft. One metric, though, that has surprised fans is the recently revealed viewership data from Nielsen. According to Nielsen, Iowa State and Iowa are the most watched Women’s College Basketball teams, with the currently unseeded USC and Notre Dame also featuring on the top 10 list.

ADVERTISEMENT

The data includes games only until the 18th of January, and only includes games that were featured on ABC, CW, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FOX, FS1, FS2, ION, NBC, TruTV, TNT, and USA Network.

Regardless, UConn is missing from the list despite holding an undefeated record of 21-0. Meanwhile, teams like USC and Notre Dame, who have not really played to their level, still boast one of the highest viewership in Women’s College Basketball. This has irked UConn fans, who have started highlighting the issues with the Nielsen list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans attempt to make sense of UConn’s absence from Nielsen list

A lot of fans perused through the whole description of the data, and have started pointing out the discrepancies that may have resulted in UConn’s absence. One fan said, “Attached to this list should be the # of times teams have had their games televised on these platforms,” while another highlighted,” Give me the results with Peacock and BTN mixed in, that would be interesting.”

Logically, the suggestion makes sense, especially with networks like Peacock and BTN missing from the data list. While the data most likely points towards totals, as hinted at in comments by NCAAW reporter Talia Goodman, the number of games televised would give proper context to the viewership ranking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Also, the missing numbers from Peacock, BTN, and NBC mean three UConn games are not included in the totals, with one more game to come that isn’t going to be taken into account, as it is going to feature on Peacock.

One fan tried to make sense of UConn’s omission by comparing them to some of the top teams in Soccer, “Something’s not right here. It’s like looking at the top European leagues and not seeing Barcelona or Liverpool on the list. It just doesn’t add up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan lamented, “People are really missing out on some good basketball. If you’re not watching UConn, then you truly haven’t watched the superior team.”

Imago Jan 3, 2026; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; The UConn Huskies bench reacts after a basket against the Seton Hall Pirates in the second half at PeoplesBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The UConn Huskies have a strong roster. Utterly dominant on both ends of the court, Sarah Strong has been a joy to watch. Fans are also watching Azzi Fudd play her last few college games before heading to the WNBA. The added element of UConn’s first South American recruit, Blanca Quinonez, is also performing like a seasoned veteran, averaging 10.7 points per game.

One fan, though, suggested why the viewership for UConn games might be lower compared to other teams. “UConn is great, but every game they win by 20 or more, and most of the Big East games aren’t on those channels. Probably why they don’t have the ratings. I watched them last week, and they were up 30 at halftime.”

Well, complete domination does have a cost. The same storyline, time and again, can make it monotonous for viewers. With almost every team going into their game against UConn as an underdog, it could also deter fans of opposing teams from tuning in.