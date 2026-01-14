brand-logo
“Everything Was Good”: Jaland Lowe’s Family Speaks Out After Season-Ending Injury

ByOjus Verma

Jan 14, 2026 | 5:53 AM EST

Imago

Imago

The Kentucky Wildcats can’t catch a break in the 2025-26 NCAA  season. And Jaland Lowe’s injury may have been the hardest blow yet. Just when it seemed the Wildcats might finally be complete, the junior point guard’s shoulder betrayed him again, forcing a season-ending surgery that closes the door on what was supposed to be a defining year in Lexington. The cruel part? This time, Lowe didn’t feel limited at all.

Opening up about the moment in a recent interview with Kentucky Sports Radio, Lowe’s father, Marland, revealed just how unexpected the setback felt for their family.

“He felt like everything was good,” he said. “It happens.”

And that single moment of calm made what followed feel even harsher.

Less than three minutes into the Wildcats’ win over Mississippi State, Lowe reached in for a steal, immediately grabbed his shoulder, and walked straight to the locker room. But this time it was different, because this time Jaland Lowe wasn’t going to make a comeback in future games.

While the head coach, Mark Pope, was hopeful that his guard would be healthy in no time, by the next morning, that optimism had faded. The MRI showed no progress.

“Well, just the results from the MRI – it was basically the same. The doctors talked and said, ‘Look, man, it’s just going to probably happen again, and he’s got at least, at minimum, maybe three weeks to rehab. You just never know what’s going to happen.’ With that being said, they recommended, like, ‘Listen, man, we probably need to shut him down,” his father further added.

Even coach Pope himself admitted that the staff exhausted every possible alternative to get him back on the court without any surgery. But the only right decision for him was to shut him down.

Jaland Lowe arrived at Kentucky as one of Pope’s most important roster additions. Instead, injuries turned his debut season into a stop-start grind, brief returns, setbacks, and constant uncertainty. But even through it all, he kept pushing.

“He was playing in pain, man. He wouldn’t take anything for it, no medication — just an ibuprofen, something like that,” Marland said. “He understands that that’s what comes with sport in general, knowing that anything can happen at any time, but are you willing to fight through it? Are you willing to push through it in order to help the team to be successful? He’s always known that. And that’s where he was.”

With Lowe gone, Pope and the Wildcats face another challenge, as they will be forced to accelerate the development of freshman Jasper Johnson, a responsibility shift that could shape the rest of the season.

How will Kentucky look without Jaland Lowe?

Losing Jaland Lowe will force coach Mark Pope to think differently regarding how this team operates. For the brief stretches when he was healthy, Lowe was the stabilizer, averaging 8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

However, that security is gone now. So now the spotlight will shift to five-star freshman Jasper Johnson.

But getting Johnson ready for the lead role is not about replacing Lowe but finding another path when one is closed. Compared to the star point guard who offered steadiness and control on the court, Johnson will bring pace, length, and scoring gravity.

Imago

Although the challenge moving forward will be whether Kentucky can maintain the same level of threat they were with Jaland Iowe, while building chemistry with their new guard, and that’s the balance that will define the Wildcats’ next phase, especially as SEC games continue to intensify.

“It’s time. It’s time for Jasper to step up and really start making a huge contribution,” the head coach said after the win over the Bulldogs on January 10th.

For their next game, the Wildcats will lock horns with the LSU Tigers on January 14th, as fans watch closely to see how the rest of the season unfolds.

