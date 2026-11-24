Women’s college basketball is preparing for another exciting clash between two of its top programs. No. 1 South Carolina enters Tuesday’s matchup unbeaten at 6-0, while No. 7 UConn hopes to carry its recent winning momentum into a tough test against one of the country’s strongest teams. However, this game is about more than just an early-season result.

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Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks and Geno Auriemma’s Huskies will meet for the first time since their heated 2026 Final Four encounter. South Carolina won that game 62-48, but the postgame argument between the two Hall of Fame coaches grabbed plenty of attention. Now, both teams will look to make another statement in the 2026-27 season. South Carolina has already collected several ranked wins, while UConn will aim to bounce back from two defeats against ranked opponents.

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The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the No. 7 UConn Huskies in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, with FS1 providing live coverage. South Carolina enters the contest with a perfect 6-0 record, while UConn holds a 4-2 record. The neutral-site clash will offer both teams a major non-conference test.

South Carolina’s unbeaten start puts pressure on UConn

Dawn Staley’s South Carolina team has enjoyed an excellent start to the season. The Gamecocks have won all six games and currently sit at No. 1 in the national rankings. They are averaging 87.8 points per game while allowing just 60.3.

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South Carolina has already beaten three ranked opponents: No. 20 Maryland, No. 12 North Carolina, and No. 3 USC. Its 89-85 win over USC was a major result, showing that the team can compete in a high-scoring battle against a top opponent. The Gamecocks also beat Maryland 101-93 in their season opener. However, both games exposed some defensive weaknesses.

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Their other victories have been more comfortable. South Carolina defeated North Carolina 84-39, Clemson 65-44, Florida Gulf Coast 116-58, and Providence 72-43.

In the latest win, Joyce Edwards led the team with 22 points, making 10 of 11 shots. Jerzy Robinson added 12, while Tessa Johnson scored 11. The Gamecocks also dominated the boards with 52 rebounds and scored 44 points in the paint.

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However, they struggled from beyond the arc, making just two of 14 attempts. They also converted only 55.6% of their free throws. These weaknesses could matter against UConn, which has been effective from three-point range this season.

UConn looks to recover from two ranked defeats

Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies have faced a tougher start to the season. They enter Tuesday’s clash with a 4-2 record and hold the No. 7 spot in the national rankings.

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UConn opened its campaign with a 100-35 win over Cornell. It then defeated No. 10 Iowa 91-79, No. 17 Ohio State 87-55 and Seton Hall 83-43. However, the Huskies also suffered two defeats against ranked opponents. Michigan beat them 77-66, while Louisville handed them a 69-51 loss. The defeat against Louisville was particularly concerning, as UConn managed only 51 points.

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The Huskies bounced back against Seton Hall on November 20. They shot 53.2% from the field, recorded 22 assists and forced 25 turnovers. Jovana Popovic led the team with 20 points, while Blanca Quiñonez scored 18. Sarah Strong added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

UConn’s three-point shooting could be a major weapon against South Carolina. The Huskies have converted 41.4% of their attempts from beyond the arc, compared to the Gamecocks’ 36%. They also average 20.2 assists per game. However, they must maintain this attacking rhythm against South Carolina’s physical defense.

Players to watch: Joyce Edwards and Tessa Johnson lead South Carolina

Joyce Edwards plays a key role in South Carolina’s attack. The forward averages 18 points per game and gives Staley a strong scoring option near the basket. She showed her quality against Providence, scoring 22 points after making 10 of her 11 shots in just 18 minutes.

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Tessa Johnson is another player UConn must watch. The senior guard brings a strong shooting threat from the perimeter and is one of South Carolina’s best outside shooters.

“I hope all the WNBA scouts are watching her, because she’s adding to her game,” Staley previously said.

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She also described Johnson as “probably the best shooter in the country.”

Chloe Kitts will also play an important role because of her rebounding and ability to score inside. Ashlyn Watkins can provide more defensive strength, while Agot Makeer can help the team with her passing and defensive work.

Sarah Strong is UConn’s biggest player to watch. The forward leads the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 21.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. She also adds 3.7 assists and 2.8 steals per game, making her important in different areas against South Carolina.

Jovana Popovic is another key player. She averages 14.8 points per game and recently scored 20 against Seton Hall. KK Arnold also plays an important role, leading UConn with five assists per game. Ashlynn Shade and Blanca Quiñonez could provide extra scoring, especially from three-point range.

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Head-to-Head: UConn still leads the series

UConn still leads the overall head-to-head record, despite South Carolina’s recent success. The two teams have met 17 times since December 2007. The Huskies have won 11 games, while the Gamecocks have claimed six victories.

However, South Carolina have won four games in their last six meetings. Their latest clash came in the 2026 NCAA Final Four on April 3. The Gamecocks defeated UConn 62-48 to reach the national championship game.

Both teams scored 15 points in the first quarter, but South Carolina slowly took control. Its defense was especially strong in the final quarter, limiting the Huskies to just nine points.

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The win also helped South Carolina respond to its painful 82-59 defeat against UConn in the 2025 national championship game. Now, Tuesday’s clash gives both teams another chance to make their mark in this growing rivalry.

Staley vs. Auriemma: The Final Four controversy returns

The game between South Carolina and UConn is important, but the rivalry between their coaches adds another interesting storyline.

Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma have known each other for over 30 years. Their rivalry began when Staley played for Virginia and Auriemma was building UConn into a top college basketball program.

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Staley became South Carolina’s head coach in 2008 and turned the Gamecocks into a championship-winning team. However, things took a difficult turn after the 2026 Final Four.

South Carolina beat UConn, but the game ended with a heated exchange between the two coaches during the postgame handshake. Auriemma later said he felt disrespected because he believed Staley had ignored the pregame handshake rules.

However, photos and videos showed that they had shaken hands before the game. Auriemma later apologized and admitted that his reaction had taken attention away from South Carolina’s win.

The incident still remains a talking point. On Sunday, Auriemma confirmed that he had not spoken to Staley since their clash. However, he made it clear that he does not want Tuesday’s game to turn into a personal battle.

“I’m not playing, so I’m just trying to coach my team because they’re the ones playing,” Auriemma said.

He added, “I don’t coach against other coaches. I coach against their players.”

Auriemma also spoke about the NCAA’s recent decision to remove the compulsory pregame handshake rule for women’s tournament games.

“Doesn’t matter. Whatever the rules are, you just try to go by what the rules are. Everybody’s there to win a game, man. That’s the bottom line,” He responded.

The NCAA will still encourage coaches to shake hands informally before team introductions. However, tournament rules will no longer make the handshake compulsory. This change has added another interesting storyline ahead of Tuesday’s game.

What could decide the game?

South Carolina’s physical strength and strong rebounding could trouble UConn. The Gamecocks average 47 rebounds per game, compared to 38.3 for the Huskies. This gap could help South Carolina win more rebounds and create extra scoring chances near the basket.

However, UConn has an edge from three-point range. The Huskies make 41.4% of their shots from beyond the arc. Their outside shooting could stretch South Carolina’s defense and give Strong and Popovic more chances to score.

Ball control will also matter. Both teams average around 15.8 turnovers per game. The team that makes fewer mistakes could gain a big advantage.

South Carolina will look to use its size, physical strength, and attacking depth. UConn, meanwhile, will need to move the ball well and make the most of its three-point opportunities.

This game offers an important early-season test for both programs. South Carolina will try to protect its unbeaten record and strengthen its position as the No. 1 team in women’s college basketball.

UConn, on the other hand, has a chance to earn a major win against the nation’s top-ranked team and show that it can compete with the strongest programs.

The history between Staley and Auriemma will bring extra attention to the matchup. But once the game begins, the players will have to decide which team comes out on top.