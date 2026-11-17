It seems that the coveting has already begun. With the No. 1 draft pick going their way, the Toronto Tempo now have to wait for JuJu Watkins’ decision. With the official draft still months away, the Tempo have received an unlikely boost as an ex-ESPN analyst highlighted Toronto’s unique appeal for Watkins as compared to other franchises, insisting that a “country’s team” could be the ideal landing place for the USC guard.

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“It works out perfectly. You turn her attention to JuJu Watkins in the Toronto Tempo. She will get so much attention. Little young girls and boys will from Halifax to Vancouver will be interested in JuJu Watkins, this wonderful young player. And this is not only a city’s team, but it’s a country’s team. How attractive is that for a player like JuJu Watkins or anyone who ends up with a Toronto Tempo with a number one overall pick? What a fascinating stage that would be if I’m her. I would grab it and run with it,” Cohn said in an interview with Yahoo Sports Daily.

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Toronto’s draft preparations face external variables regarding player availability. Projected No. 1 overall pick JuJu Watkins retains an additional year of collegiate eligibility following a medical redshirt during the 2025-26 season. Furthermore, the NCAA’s implementation of the ‘five-in-five’ rule in June grants an extra year of eligibility to nearly every top prospect in the current class. Consequently, a draft pool initially evaluated as exceptionally deep could see its available talent significantly reduced if players opt to return to school.

And Watkins has also not given clear indications about whether she intends to sign up for the draft, insisting her focus is on USC’s season.

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“I think I’ll know when the time is right,” Watkins said in an interview with CBS Sports’ Erica Ayala on the We Need to Talk podcast. “Like I said, just really locked in on what we’re doing here, and my goal is getting to that championship this year, and we’ll see what happens after that.”

Also, compliance with league age parameters does not compel a draft declaration. Per institutional records, Watkins’ July 15, 2005 date of birth ensures she will reach 22 years of age during the 2027 calendar year. This means that she formally satisfies the baseline eligibility criteria codified within Article XIII of the 2026 WNBA Collective Bargaining Agreement.

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Per the new CBA, domestic players who meet the age threshold must either exhaust their collegiate eligibility or formally renounce it in writing to the league at least 10 days prior to the WNBA Draft. So, although the draft takes place on April 12, the pivotal date for the Tempo would be April 2, as far as JuJu Watkins is concerned.

A draft declaration from JuJu Watkins, Madison Booker, or Hannah Hidalgo would provide Toronto with a foundational guard to pair with the positionally versatile Rice. Because Julie Allemand, Marina Mabrey, and Brittney Sykes remain under contract, Toronto is not expected to pursue high-profile free-agent guards. Instead, the Tempo will focus its offseason strategy on frontcourt acquisitions while developing its incoming rookie behind established veterans.

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And high draft selections remain the primary catalyst for WNBA championships, with 9 of the 10 No. 1 overall picks from 2011 to 2020 winning titles with their original teams, per The Athletic. Recent investments reflect this ongoing strategy, highlighted by 2022 top pick Rhyne Howard reaching the Finals, alongside lottery-built cores in Indiana (Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston) and Dallas (Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd).

Perhaps Tempo can find some solace from Watkins’ previous hints. Appearing on ‘Good Game with Sarah Spain‘ in December 2024, Watkins expressed support for granting players the option to enter the WNBA earlier.

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“I definitely think we should have the option. Because you’re able to have that experience and build your brand here in college as well,” Watkins said at the time.

Only time will tell whether Cohn’s appeal had any effect on Watkins, and whether she declares for the draft.