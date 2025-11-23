Ex-Florida Coach Issues Strong AJ Dybantsa & Co. Message Following Wisconsin Win

When BYU fans look back at the moment everything shifted, they’ll probably circle April 2024 in bold ink. On paper, it looked like the program was in trouble. Mark Pope walked away, and several high-profile coaches passed on the job. But behind the scenes, BYU’s decision-makers, athletic director Tom Holmoe and top deputy Brian Santiago, weren’t scrambling. They had their target from the jump: Kevin Young.

At the time, the outside world didn’t fully grasp what BYU was reaching for. Young was untested in the college game, which many squinted at, yet he carried an NBA-built brain and a reputation for elevating players. Now, one Sweet 16 run later, and only the third since 1981, it’s clear the gamble wasn’t a gamble at all. Young stepped in, shuffled things, and BYU looks like a team that’s finally ready to dream past its old ceiling. And if you’re standing in the way, well… good luck.

“The ball moves, the floor moves, what they’re running on offense … I mean, this team is for real. Like, they’re for real,” said analyst and former Florida coach Matt McCall after watching the team’s win against Wisconsin.

He wasn’t exaggerating. BYU posted 1.380 points per possession, knocking down shots from everywhere. 31-of-65 from the field, 14-of-34 beyond the arc, and 22-of-29 at the line. Their three-headed engine of Dybantsa, Saunders, and Wright poured in a combined 54 points, 16 boards, and 16 assists, all while keeping turnovers to a minimum. Each of them also posted a plus-minus ratio above 22.

Richie Saunders dropped 26 points. Robert Wright flirted with a triple-double (10 points, 11 assists, 7 rebounds), while freshman star AJ Dybantsa made his way to the line, hitting 11 of 12 free throws on an 18-6-3 day. The Cougars further scored on 20 of their first 35 possessions and never went more than a couple of minutes without putting points on the board. Runs of 13-0, 7-0, and 7-0 buried the Badgers before they could even exhale.

And the Cougars did this without two of their key players. Hence, digging deeper into the film, McCall saw something more than a hot-shooting night. He saw identity, and that is why he made his verdict clear.

“And if BYU gets to a Final Four, none of us would be surprised… that coaching, talent level, and how they play. The ball doesn’t stick when it hits Dybantsa’s hands. It does not stick. He moves it, too…..They have a culture. They play the right way.”

It did feel obvious that BYU’s ceiling is much higher than people think. This win carried shades of their 91–89 NCAA Tournament victory over Wisconsin in Denver last March. Back then, the tone was set early. A 16–8 burst to open the game, and the Cougars never looked back.

This matchup had that same rhythm. BYU came out sharp, relying on offense, while Wisconsin never quite found its balance. Simply put, the Cougars look locked in. Their victory over Wisconsin didn’t just justify their No. 9 AP ranking; it sent a message. A deep run in March won’t be a surprise.

Kevin Young is in pursuit of another top recruit.

Not too long ago, BYU landed a massive recruiting win when AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 high school player in the 2025 class, chose the Cougars. And now, they might be in the mix for another elite talent.

Over the weekend, Bruce Branch III, a 6-foot-7 wing from powerhouse Prolific Prep, announced he’s bumping up a year and moving from the 2027 class to 2026. He is viewed as one of the best young players in the country. 247 Sports now lists him at No. 8 in the 2026 class after having him atop the 2027 group.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello noted that Branch hasn’t taken any official visits yet and hasn’t really jumped into the full recruiting process, but a long list of big programs are already circling. According to Borzello, “the likes of Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville, USC, BYU, Arizona, Houston, and Miami are all in pursuit. A springtime decision is the expectation.”

So once again, BYU finds itself in the middle of a major national recruitment, and that was Young’s promise to the team as well when he took over as the HC. He delivered with Dybantsa, who was the first five-star high school recruit to sign with BYU since 247Sports began ranking high school players in 2004.