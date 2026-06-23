Ex-Michigan Star Urges Dusty May to Make Key NBA Decision Amid Backlash Against the Coach

Dusty May’s sudden departure from the Michigan Wolverines to pursue an NBA coaching opportunity with the Dallas Mavericks has generated significant backlash from the fanbase, and understandably so. He left Ann Arbor just months after leading the program to a dominant national championship season, a move that left many Wolverines supporters feeling blindsided and betrayed. But perhaps some of that frustration might be tempered, at least slightly, if he brings a little piece of Michigan’s championship core with him to Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the No. 9 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft, the Mavericks are in a position to potentially select one or more of the Michigan players now entering the professional ranks. And it is a possibility that the star of that still-freshly-celebrated championship run, Yaxel Lendeborg, is openly and enthusiastically on board with.

“I’m going to tell him he better pick me up. If he doesn’t, I’m going to block him,” Lendeborg said jokingly in an interview shared on the MavsMuse X page. “I mean, it would be amazing to be able to stick with him. Me and the guys already talked about it, and we’re going to be happy regardless. If we are getting an opportunity to play there, it would be awesome. Maybe snag Roddy and Morez as well, we might as well have a whole Michigan starting lineup again. But I’m just happy for him and proud that he got what he wanted.” .

ADVERTISEMENT

Yaxel Lendeborg on potentially being drafted by the Mavs and playing for coach May again:“I’m going to tell him he better pick me up, if he doesn’t I’m going to block him” (via @ChancellorTV) pic.twitter.com/SNHoct0MNC— MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) June 22, 2026

The pool of Michigan talent available in this draft is substantial. Lendeborg himself is in the mix, along with Aday Mara and Morez Johnson, both projected as first-round selections. There is also Roddy Gayle Jr. and Nimari Burnett, who have projections as late second-round to undrafted prospects. The prospect of May reassembling pieces of the Michigan championship core in Dallas is one the players have apparently already discussed among themselves, and the enthusiasm is clearly there, even if they’ve made peace with whatever ultimately happens.

Whether Dusty May actually pursues that reunion approach is still a probability. And even if he does, it wouldn’t change the fundamental reality that his departure, timed as it was, with multiple key players entering the draft, left the Michigan program in a significantly weaker position heading into next season. Wolverines fans may find some comfort in seeing their players thrive in the NBA under a familiar coach. But the sting of losing May so soon after winning it all is unlikely to fully disappear regardless of how the draft unfolds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Dusty May’s Exit Hit Michigan Wolverines Fans Especially Hard

There are a lot of reasons why Dusty May’s departure from the Michigan Wolverines was especially painful to fans. The fact that they had just completed a dominant season, finishing with a 37-3 record and a national championship, made it even harder to accept. May leaving meant an abrupt end to the possibility of a run of dominant campaigns, and that was one cogent reason for the frustration. Also, having lost some key players and now May may have added even more to the disappointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

But perhaps the most painful part is the fact that Dusty May actually promised not to leave. Following the national championship victory, May publicly stated that he was “here to stay” and that Michigan was his home. For many fans, that made his sudden exit feel even more difficult to process.

Believing him, the athletic department announced that they had worked out a massive contract extension. However, it was later revealed that May never actually signed the paperwork before jumping to Dallas.

With virtually every elite college basketball coach already locked into their contracts for the upcoming season, this has sort of left the Wolverines stranded. And right now, they have promoted assistant coach Mike Boynton Jr. to serve as the interim head coach.