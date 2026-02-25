Ex-NBA Star Issues Reality Check on Darryn Peterson’s No. 1 Pick Status

Sometimes, hype can age faster than reality. And that’s exactly what the Kansas Jayhawks star Darryn Peterson has been dealing with.

For months, Darryn Peterson has been penciled in as the projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. The freshman guard arrived at Kansas with five-star credentials, elite shot-making ability, and the kind of game sense that makes scouts salivate. But the way the 2025-26 NCAA season unfolded for him, questions around his availability and physical condition have been constantly raised by fans and analysts. However, among them, one former NBA star is urging caution.

During a recent episode of NBA on ESPN, Richard Jefferson offered a blunt reality check on Peterson’s draft stock.

“I think it’s tough because the nature of basketball now is that he’s a freshman,” he said. “So there’s things that he’s navigating as a freshman, so we’re like we never see him play. It’s like this is a small sample size. I broke my foot in college, I missed 20 games. These things happen. I think some of the management, and I think a lot of times, people are looking at – is it a load management?

Is it his team telling him, don’t play unless you’re 100%? Make sure that if you’re still nursing back, you put yourself on a minute restriction that happens in the NBA right now. It’s like. Hey, you’re the number one pick. The only place you can go is down. So let’s make sure that you’re playing at 100%, that you’re able to go. And that’s one of the things that I think could be going into this calculation.”

To be clear, Darryn Peterson’s freshman campaign hasn’t lacked production, but that’s only when he’s been available. Through 17 games he has played so far, the Jayhawks won 12 of them, as he averaged 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. But there have been constant interruptions on this young star’s path.

Peterson has been a victim of a lingering hamstring strain that sidelined him early. Quad cramping, sprained ankle, recurring cramp episodes, and even flu-like symptoms have kept him out of 11 games so far.

“But the last thing I’ll say is this? The number one pick in the NBA draft is a place (where) that person is supposed to be a franchise leader. A person you can build around. It’s not just you’re the ultra talented. Are you marketable? Can you be the face of the franchise? Can you do so many things? And so if you start to see inconsistencies in someone, if you’re the number three pick, that’s not the worst.

If your number four pick its not the worst. But just to say that this has not impacted whether he is the number one player in the draft? A 100%, because everything goes into that calculation. Talent-wise, I can see him be the number one pick. But talent isn’t the only thing they evaluate,” Jefferson further added.

Even high-performance consultant Phil Beckner recently noted that Peterson has required IV treatment the night before games while reviewing film, raising natural questions about whether this is more than routine cramping.

Against Cincinnati, Peterson logged 32 minutes and scored 17 points. On paper, that’s solid, but if you look at the clips of him playing, he is unable to lift off the floor while taking jumpers, and on drives, he isn’t shifty like before. None of this erases his potential. But it adds context. And context matters when you’re discussing the No. 1 overall pick.

At No. 1, There’s Nowhere to Hide for Darryn Peterson

For all the uncertainty, Peterson remains one of the most gifted shot creators in college basketball. Even after constant interruption, his ability to get back in the game like he never left, as evidenced by his 23-point explosion in just 18 minutes against Oklahoma State, is a type of talent only a few athletes possess.

On the other hand, even the Jayhawks have learned to function without him. Bill Self’s group has adapted through adversity, picking up major wins even in his absence and redistributing offensive responsibility across the roster. Something which could pay dividends in March.

But the draft conversation is a different equation.

As the former NBA star pointed out, the No. 1 pick isn’t just about upside. It’s about reliability, leadership presence, marketability, and the ability to anchor a franchise. If evaluators see inconsistency, whether due to health or availability, it inevitably factors into the calculus.

His talent still screams top-tier prospect. But the question now isn’t whether he can be the No. 1 pick or not; it’s whether teams feel comfortable betting on him as the face of a franchise. While he still has March to change how he is viewed for better or worse, if Darryn Peterson regains full explosiveness at the right time, he doesn’t just stabilize his draft stock; he will strengthen it.

But until then, being projected at No. 1 means every dip in performance pushes your stock downward. And every detail matters.