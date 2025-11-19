Ex-SEC Coach Resoundingly Tosses Kentucky’s NBA Path After MSU Leaves Mark Pope ‘Discombobulated’

Kentucky has found out the hard way that you can’t just dump money and expect results. Mark Pope spent a reported $22 million on his current roster, and they were dealt with a reality check by a lower-ranked Michigan State. Kentucky was outshot, out-hustled, out-schemed, and outplayed by the Spartans. “Disappointed, discouraged, and completely discombobulated right now,” Pope said after the 83-66 loss. He also called the team ‘poorly coached’. However, Former St John’s and Kansas coach Norm Roberts pointed out the lack of top individual quality in the squad.

Michigan really had all the solutions to Kentucky. Pope thought they can’t make threes (entered the game shooting 21.7%), and Tom Izzo’s side proved him wrong (11-22 in the game). Kentucky tried to push the pace, but Izzo succeeded in slowing it down. The players failed to adapt to the changing circumstances.

Their highest scorer was Otega Oweh, who finished with 12 points. Colin Chandler, Mohammad Dioubate, and Denzel Aberdeen had 10 each as none managed to break through on the big stage. Roberts explained that since they don’t have an elite-level talent, each player needs to do their role at 100%.

“I think Kentucky’s got good players, but they don’t have anybody that you’re saying is going to be the number two or three pick in the draft. You don’t see that. So those guys even going to the next level, they’re going to have to get on NBA team and play a role and do what they need to do, just get on the court. And that’s part of learning that in college, too,” Roberts said on The Field Of 68: After Dark.

If we just have a cursory look at the 2026 mock draft by ESPN, the only Kentucky player predicted to go top 30 is injured. ESPN predicts Jayden Quaintance, who is recovering from his torn ACL, to go No.9 to the Memphis Grizzlies. The point is that an elite prospect can sometimes paper over the cracks. Just have a look at Kansas and Darryn Peterson. Without him, they stumbled to a defeat against Cameron Boozer’s Duke. However, with Peterson’s all-around ability, they are expected to compete.

For Kentucky, they have bet heavily on talented role players. Aberdeen spent three years in Florida, starting only 5 games in that stretch with production in single digits. Dioubate’s two years at Alabama were without a start, averaging 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Colin Chandler played 10.4 minutes per game as a freshman at Kentucky. Jaland Lowe was a starter at Pittsburgh, but he is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

To make matters worse, his return is shrouded in doubt, with the medical team taking a ‘bevy of second and third opinions’. They’re all gifted and have upside, but there isn’t a single, nailed‑on alpha who can grab a game and bend it to his will. In a team like this, Pope needs his tactics to be bang on and for everyone to be at their best. The players need to understand their role and execute it 100%.

It’s not impossible to win with this structure, but the team should run like a well-oiled machine. Their only top talent being injured doesn’t help. Even he would need time to return to his best and deliver while coming back from an ACL injury. Beyond just the on-court structural issues, the team also has not identified the leader in the locker room, according to Jeff Goodman.

Mark Pope Is Still Hunting for a True Leader on His Squad

Since you don’t have an outright star on your team, it affects more than just on-court tactics.“Your best teams are always player-led teams, not coaches-led teams. And that’s going to be important for him to find out who his leaders are,” Roberts said. To which Jeff Goodman replied flatly, “I don’t think there is one yet. I think we thought it would naturally be Otega Oweh because he’s the veteran. He’s the guy that came back. He’s the SEC preseason player of the year. And sometimes guy’s not the role.”

Last season’s roster was filled with veterans, guys who already were the vocal leaders before arriving at Kentucky. Just look at Kobe Brea, Amari Williams, Jackson Robinson, and Lamont Buttler, who were all seniors. They had a total of 7 seniors on that squad, and this year, Mark Pope has only 4, two of whom have played just 6 minutes combined.

By getting younger this offseason, a group of underclassmen needs to step up and fill the leadership roles left in the wake of departures. Jaland Lowe had the chance to become a true floor general, lead this team on and off the court, but his injury woes continue. Even when he comes back, Lowe immediately becomes the voice on this side, having not played much. Pope has multiple things to figure out to stay true to the expectations.