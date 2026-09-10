Ex-UConn Huskies Player, Coach Announces Battle With Cancer After Stepping Away From Coaching Responsibilities

The college basketball world received some difficult news as Rutgers men’s basketball head coach Steve Pikiell revealed that he is battling cancer. The 58-year-old, who played for UConn and previously served as their assistant coach, shared the diagnosis publicly while announcing that he will temporarily step back from his daily responsibilities with the Scarlet Knights as he focuses on treatment.

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“A couple of months ago, after not feeling 100 percent, I visited a team of doctors at RWJBarnabas Health. After undergoing various tests, I received the difficult news that I have cancer,” Pikiell announced in an open letter on Wednesday.

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“I am incredibly grateful to my team of doctors at RWJBarnabas Health and Memorial Sloan Kettering for guiding and supporting us through this difficult time.”

He also revealed that he has already undergone surgery and said he and his doctors have a “kick-a** game plan” for the next stage of treatment.

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Even with that challenge ahead, Pikiell made it clear that he does not plan to disappear from the program completely. He intends to stay connected with the team whenever his treatment allows. In the meantime, associate head coach Brandin Knight will handle the team’s responsibilities on an interim basis.

Pikiell also made sure to express his belief in the people taking over while he is away. He said he has complete confidence in Knight, the coaching staff, and the Scarlet Knights players to continue leading the program during his absence. The coach has not disclosed what type of cancer he is battling to NJ.com, which reported that his treatment will include approximately six months of chemotherapy.

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Pikiell has been at Rutgers since 2016, and during his tenure, he guided the Scarlet Knights to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021 and 2022, ending a three-decade wait for the program to return to March Madness. Before taking the Rutgers job, he spent 11 seasons at Stony Brook, where he collected four America East regular-season titles and led the program to the NCAA Tournament in 2016.

And despite the seriousness of what lies ahead, Pikiell’s message was anything but defeated. He pointed to the same fight he expects from his players when facing adversity, saying he intends to approach his cancer battle with that very mentality. With his family, doctors, and Rutgers community supporting him, Pikiell remains confident about what comes next and is already looking forward to getting back to the sidelines.

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NCAA Community Sends Support to Steve Pikiell

Illinois coach Brad Underwood and Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell have spent years trying to outsmart each other from opposite sidelines. Their relationship, however, extends beyond the competition. With Pikiell now dealing with a serious personal challenge, Underwood made it clear that his thoughts are with the Rutgers coach and his family.

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Underwood, who arrived at Illinois in 2017, a year after Rutgers hired Pikiell, took to X to send Pikiell a personal message.

“Coach, Susan and I are praying for you and your family. You’ve always been a tough competitor, and I know that strength will carry you through this. Thinking of you.”

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Their teams have crossed paths 14 times since Underwood took charge in Champaign. Illinois has come away with 10 victories during that stretch, including the latest meeting between the programs last season, while Rutgers has won four. Still, the competitive history between the coaches has never erased the respect they have shown one another.

The news surrounding Pikiell has also affected Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway on a more personal level. Holloway has great respect for Pikiell, but his connection to the situation goes beyond their coaching relationship.

Rutgers associate head coach Brandin Knight, who will serve as Pikiell’s interim replacement, is a close family friend of Holloway. There is also a family connection between the two because Holloway’s godmother is Knight’s aunt.

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“It’s tough because obviously what’s going on with Coach Pikiell is terrible, he’s a great man, got a lot of respect for him,” Holloway told NJ.com.

Holloway and Knight will soon have to put that friendship aside temporarily. Rutgers is scheduled to welcome Seton Hall to Jersey Mike’s Arena on December 12, giving Holloway his first opportunity to coach against Knight. Despite the upcoming matchup, their relationship remains close.