“It Doesn’t Work Like That”: Me’Arah O’Neal and KN’isha Godfrey on Money, Maturity, and What NIL Really Teaches You

NIL is often framed through numbers, deals, and headlines. But for the athletes living it, NIL is something far more complex. It reshapes routines. It changes relationships. It forces young people to make adult decisions long before most are ready.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In an unfiltered episode of The College Cut, Florida Gators standouts Me’Arah O’Neal and KN’isha Godfrey sat down with EssentiallySports to talk honestly about life as student-athletes navigating basketball, school, identity, and money in the NIL era. Their conversation wasn’t about chasing attention or flexing opportunity. It was about learning discipline, setting boundaries, and growing up in real time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why This Conversation Matters Now?

NIL is still being defined. While public conversations focus on collectives and contracts, most college athletes are quietly doing invisible work: learning how to manage pressure, money, expectations, and self-image all at once. Stories like this matter because they show what doesn’t make the highlight reels: the habits, systems, and choices that shape who athletes become long after the noise fades.

Learning to Be More Than an Assumption

For Me’Arah O’Neal, navigating NIL comes with an added layer of perception. As the daughter of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, assumptions often follow her before people understand her story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve heard since I was a kid, ‘Oh, you’ve got money because your dad is rich,’” Me’Arah said. “And I’m like, it doesn’t even work like that.”

Expectations followed early, long before NIL existed. That reality shaped how Me’Arah approaches responsibility today with intention, caution, and an understanding that perception often moves faster than truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Rather than leaning into expectations, Me’Arah has been deliberate about defining herself. Her decision to attend Florida was rooted in development, environment, and people — not legacy. One guiding principle stayed with her: choose environments where growth is earned, not assumed — a mindset that ultimately led her to Florida and the opportunity to build on her own terms.

That choice has translated onto the court. Now a sophomore, Me’Arah has stepped into a larger role with confidence and consistency, growing alongside KN’isha Godfrey as the Gators continue to build momentum. But as she made clear, basketball is only one part of who she’s becoming.

ADVERTISEMENT

NIL as a Learning Curve, Not a Shortcut

Both Me’Arah and KN’isha were candid about their first experiences with NIL. The excitement of earning money for the first time came with moments of trial and error.

“I bought so many shoes,” KN’isha admitted, laughing. “And half of them I don’t even wear.”

Me’Arah shared a similar honesty. The early thrill gave way quickly to something more serious: responsibility. As NIL became part of their daily lives, both athletes realized that managing money required structure, not impulse. For Me’Arah, that meant making a deliberate decision to step back and let someone she trusted step in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My mom had to take over,” she said. “I’m not even going to lie. She doesn’t even let me touch my NIL money anymore. And honestly, it’s a great thing.”

Rather than signaling dependence, the choice reflects maturity. Handing over control removed temptation, reduced noise, and created space for Me’Arah to focus on basketball, school, and personal growth while still learning the value of discipline and delayed gratification. KN’isha echoed that mindset, explaining that NIL forced her to think beyond spending and toward planning.

“When you get paid, you don’t just spend it,” she said. “You need a plan. Savings. Structure. People who can guide you. That’s what gives you peace.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emotional Side of Growing Up Early

What often goes unspoken in NIL conversations is the emotional weight that comes with it. Saying no. Learning restraint. Admitting you don’t have all the answers yet. For both athletes, maturity hasn’t come from perfection. It’s come from self-awareness. Me’Arah even joked about advice she knows she should follow.

“The best advice I’ve ever gotten is don’t spend your money,” she said, laughing. “And I’ve never followed it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The humor matters. It reminds young athletes that growth isn’t linear. Learning takes time. Progress comes from honesty, not pretending you’ve figured everything out.

Identity Beyond Basketball

NIL hasn’t just changed how Me’Arah and KN’isha earn, it’s changed how they think about who they are. People watch closely. Spending is noticed. Assumptions are made.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People see what you have and expect things from you,” Me’Arah said. “That part is hard.”

But NIL has also created room for exploration. Me’Arah, a self-described fashion lover, recently launched her own clothing brand, Unseen, inspired by the parts of herself that don’t always get attention.

“The barbed wire represents what people don’t see,” she explained. “Everybody knows me as a basketball player, but there’s a lot more that I can do and that I love.”

KN’isha has followed a similar instinct, pursuing interests in sports broadcasting while balancing an intense athletic schedule. For both athletes, NIL has forced clarity early. What do you say yes to? What represents you? What lasts after basketball?

A Day in the Life

Their routines reflect just how much NIL-era athletes carry. KN’isha starts her mornings with devotionals and journaling before practice, treatment, workouts, classes, and study hall. Her days are tightly structured, with little room for error. Me’Arah O’Neal’s schedule shifts depending on training and physical therapy, but the rhythm remains relentless: shooting groups, class, practice, recovery, and small pockets of rest. On quieter nights, she unwinds with family or by playing video games.

Beyond the physical grind is the pressure of always being “on.” Social media, expectations, and perception don’t clock out when practice ends. NIL means your name becomes part of the product, and learning how to protect your peace becomes just as important as performance. To manage it all, KN’isha relies on a system she calls “buckets.”

“You stay in one bucket until you finish everything there,” she said. “Then you move on. You don’t bounce back and forth.”

It’s not just a productivity tool. It’s a survival one.

Friendship as an Anchor

In the middle of constant change, their connection has become grounding. From shared meals to honest conversations, their friendship provides stability in an environment that can feel transactional.

In a landscape where almost everything has a price tag, their bond is a reminder that not everything meaningful needs to be monetized.

Growing Up Faster, Staying Grounded

When asked whether NIL forces athletes to mature faster, both players agreed.

“There’s just more to think about now,” Me’Arah said.

KN’isha added a perspective that keeps her steady, “Anything you have can be taken away,” she said. “So you stay grounded in where you come from.”

As opportunities grow, both athletes have learned that selectivity matters. Not every opportunity fits. Not every offer aligns. NIL has pushed them to define values early and walk away when something doesn’t feel right.

More Than the Money

What Me’Arah O’Neal and KN’isha Godfrey shared is a version of NIL that rarely makes headlines. One rooted in trust, structure, friendship, and self-awareness.

They aren’t rushing the process or trying to skip steps. They’re building habits. Asking better questions. Learning how to protect their future while still enjoying the present. For young athletes watching closely, their message is clear: NIL isn’t just about getting paid. It’s about learning restraint, building systems, and surrounding yourself with people who protect you when excitement makes that hard to do alone.

In an era obsessed with speed and scale, Me’Arah O’Neal and KN’isha Godfrey are choosing something quieter and far more enduring.