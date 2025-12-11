Exclusive: KN’isha Godfrey Reflects on Long Road to Florida After Injury, Transfers & Big 12 Championship

A journeyman. That’s probably how many would describe KN’isha Godfrey and her college career so far. The introduction of NIL has made it easier for athletes to move around, chase the right fit, and build their personal brand. But what many fans don’t get to see are the exact reasons behind every move Godfrey made.

Recently, the guard sat down with EssentiallySports for an unfiltered conversation in The College Cut, a new series that looks beyond ‘highlight culture’ to explore how college athletes are building their voices and identities in the modern era.

“I would definitely say it’s been a journey,” Godfrey told Ashley Reid of EssentiallySports. “I went to college as a senior in high school, so I went early, and I went through a couple of experiences. I went to Mississippi State first. I transferred from there mid-year. My coach stepped down. I transferred to TCU, then got to TCU, and then my coach stepped down again, and then I had a new coach come in. Then I got injured.”

Before she ever stepped foot on a college court, Godfrey had already built a reputation as a true “hooper.”

A four-star recruit out of Tampa Bay Technical High School, she was ranked No. 40 nationally and the No. 8 point guard in the Class of 2021 by espnW.

During her three-year prep career, Godfrey became a three-time Player of the Year. She helped lead Tampa Bay Tech to three district titles, two regional championships, two Final Four appearances, and a Florida 8A state title – the first in program history. So, you could say winning has always been in her blood.

Imago Florida guard KN’isha Godfrey (4) runs the court during an NCAA basketball game against Florida State on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Gary McCullough – FR171182 AP

Godfrey enrolled early, joining Mississippi State midway through the 2020-21 season. She saw action in just one game before the season wrapped up. But things took a tough turn soon after. Right before what was supposed to be her true freshman season, head coach Nikki McCray-Penson stepped down from her role with the Bulldogs.

Godfrey would go on to play just one game, logging four minutes in the Bulldogs’ season-opening win against Alabama State.

After that, she decided it was time to move on and joined the TCU Horned Frogs from the transfer portal. The youngster announced herself immediately, dropping 26 points and eight rebounds in her TCU debut against Lipscomb. She later put up 17 points in Big 12 play against Texas, giving fans a glimpse of her ability to rise to big moments.

Over her first full season, Godfrey showed real two-way potential, finishing with 33 assists and 17 steals while proving she could impact the game on both ends. She appeared in 26 games and made 12 starts while averaging 4.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.

Then tragedy struck.

Not only did coach Raegan Pebley step down, but KN’isha Godfrey also had to redshirt her sophomore season because of a major injury.

“I had a stress fracture in my left foot, fifth metatarsal,” Godfrey told EssentiallySports. “So I had to get surgery and a pin inside my foot to stabilize it. I went through that, and I wasn’t able to play that season. Then, the following season came. We were Big 12 champions and regular-season champions. So that was great.”

After returning for her junior year, Godfrey rejoined a TCU program that was about to make history. Led by Hailey Van Lith, the Horned Frogs captured both the Big 12 regular season and tournament titles, marking the greatest season the program had ever seen.

But on a personal level, Godfrey couldn’t quite recapture the spark of her freshman year. She featured in 15 games and finished the season with 25 points and 13 assists across 93 minutes. A lot of it had to do with her coming back from a serious injury.

That was when she decided to join Florida.

Why did KN’isha Godfrey join Florida?

Having grown up in Florida and attended Tampa Bay Tech, her decision to join the Gators didn’t come across as a surprise. But what most didn’t realize was that Godfrey already had a connection with the current Gators head coach, Kelly Rae Finley.

“I have known Kelly since I was like in seventh grade,” Godfrey told EssentiallySports. “It was kind of like I know where I’m going. What type of coach, what type of person I’m going to be around every day. I was very confident in coming here because of the relationship that I had built with her. But also, just the area. My family is only 2 hours away, and that means a lot to me. They’re able to come and support me. Their support means the world. So, I would say that.”

Finley has been part of the Florida program since 2017. She served as an assistant coach for two seasons, then was promoted to associate head coach in 2019. She finally wore the head coach mantle in 2021.

It’s been three seasons since the Gators last reached the Big Dance, and with Godfrey returning home, she will hope to help lead her hometown team back to March Madness. Expectations are high in Gainesville this season. Even Me’Arah O’Neal has openly said the goal is to make the Final Four.

Can they do it? We’re all excited to find out!