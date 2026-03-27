Love On & Off the Court: Florida Duo Me’Arah O’Neal & KN’isha Godfrey Talk Standards, Healing & Growth

After the success of previous episodes, Florida standouts KN’isha Godfrey and Me’Arah O’Neal sat down with EssentiallySports for the third episode of the ‘Free Game’ podcast. The first two episodes centered on the grueling life of college athletes and the changing times of NIL.

What does it mean to truly heal from a past relationship? For Florida’s Me’Arah O’Neal and KN’isha Godfrey, the answer isn’t so simple—and their disagreement gets to the heart of modern love.

The podcast starts with KN’isha and Me’Arah singing Keyshia Cole’s Love, a platinum-certified single The Way It Is. Just a perfect way to get into the mood to discuss all things related to love.

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Self-Care Secrets: How Me’Arah & KN’isha Decompress Off the Court

Love begins with self-care, and is also a fleeting feeling that needs to be cultivated. The two had different methods and approaches to unwind and relax. For Me’Arah O’Neal, the first important thing is sleep. “I’d say one: sleep. Sleep is great for recovery. Okay, so sleep for sure. Music helps me just be calm a little bit. I don’t really know how to put that into words, but music helps me relax. Brain Tap.”

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It’s a technological meditation device and app that generates binaural beats and visual stimulation to improve brain fitness, focus, and sleep. O’Neal also explained that another important routine is a shower. That’s when, for her, the world shuts down, and all she focuses on is “the sound, like shower sounds.” KN’isha Godfrey agreed about how showering helps to decompress. In fact, she has a variety of things on different days to keep her relaxed.

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“Piggybacking off the shower, I like to run a bath. Girl, run me a bath, light me a candle. And being all relaxed.” Godfrey further listed self care routine like getting her hair and nails done is also important to her. She also likes to meditate and read a devotional book or a statement to align her goals. Walking in nature, soaking in the environment, and coloring Disney characters are other ways for her to have a relaxing time.

Valentine’s Day, Gifts & What Actually Matters

Next, the conversation moved from doing self-care to actually being with someone who equally cares and reciprocates the love. Valentine’s Day is one such celebrated day, where partners plan dates and much more. But for now, Me’Arah O’Neal doesn’t view the day as a special day. “As of right now, how I’m feeling about it, I think it’s just another day. If I was in a relationship, I probably nine times out of ten would feel way different. But to answer your question right now, I mean, it’s love day, but it’s just another day. Like, I ain’t going to be doing anything special or nothing.”

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Even though she doesn’t view it currently as a special day, O’Neal clarified that thoughts matter a lot while gifting. As she is a huge fashionista, she likes clothes and accessories, especially thoughtful jewelry. Similarly, for KN’isha Godfrey, thoughts and efforts matter, and there is a special place for handwritten letters.

“I feel like my ideal Valentine’s Day, if I were to get gifted something, I’m really into letters, like personalized letters. It would just have to be something like—I know you thought about, like not anything too crazy, but like this person put thought into the day, and that makes me happy.” Then she made a profound statement on what it really means to care in a relationship.

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“If you really care about someone, you have to ask that person, ‘What does care look like to them?’ You know what I mean? Instead of just treating someone how you want to be treated, ask them, “How do you want to be treated?” That’s top‑tier care.”

O’Neal wholeheartedly agreed. “But that’s good. Yeah, you do gotta do that. That matters a lot. I would love for somebody to ask me that.”

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“Can’t Have Someone That…”: Traits That Make or Break It

Even though reciprocation matters, the two stated that it should start with communication. O’Neal added the habit, which she doesn’t like, “I’m actually listening to respond rather than understand where you’re coming from.” It all came down to love, and expressing affection is way different from the previous. To which Godfrey explained, “In our generation, dealing with love and dealing with relationships, you really gotta get to know yourself first.”

This then becomes the foundation to start the relationship on. Both expressed that genuine people are rare now, and it’s important to hang onto them. KN’isha and Me’Arah then described the traits that they actually look for to establish that genuine connection.

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Godfrey began, “I look for a man that’s God‑fearing first. That’s important to me. And, like, I feel like as I’ve grown—because things have definitely changed—I feel like traits that I was looking for before, I’m not looking for now.” She also circled to the earlier point, “Ask me how I would want to be cared for.” So the qualities include God‑fearing, respectful, honesty, and loyalty.

O’Neal began with loyalty and wants her partner to be funny. “God‑fearing for sure. Cannot forget that. Gotta have some style. Like, we both gotta have aura. That’s double aura. I can’t have—I can’t have somebody that don’t have aura. Somebody that’s real. As long as you’re real, goes a long way.”

Me’Arah even described that she had bad experiences before, and they did some “effed up things.” However, she is not holding onto those grudges. She concluded her thoughts on a positive note, “I’m grateful for ’em ’cause they made me better.”

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Can You Heal While in a Relationship? Me’Arah & KN’isha Disagree

Even for KN’isha, the bad experience tends to teach us something about ourselves. The two then spoke about healing from these unpleasant situations and had differing opinions.

Godfrey added, “No. I personally don’t feel like you can heal while being in a relationship with someone, just because I feel like you need that—you need that space. And, you know, I feel like you need that space to be alone.” For her, the process of healing means growing and learning about one’s needs, some individual time and space.

“I disagree, though,” said Me’Arah O’Neal. “I think you can meet somebody that can actually help you heal.” She further explained that if the relationship doesn’t work out, get out of that relationship and then find somebody else. O’Neal added, “if I’m going to get in a relationship with somebody, I have to deeply care about you. And if I deeply care about you, then I don’t want to do anything else but uplift you. So I think it is possible.”

While KN’isha understood the logic, she remained unsure, “You can still do that, but be healing. I don’t know.”

They concluded the episode by talking about having big dreams and aspirations, and how it is important to chase them because anything is possible. So starting from self-care to what, actually, it means to be in a relationship. From having baggage, insecurities, and still caring, giving to your partner, KN’isha Godfrey and Me’Arah O’Neal shared with the listeners situations that they are going through on the ‘Free Game’ podcast powered by EssentiallySports.

Stay tuned for another episode from this duo!