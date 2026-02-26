Fact Check: Are WBB NIL Trailblazers Hanna & Haley Cavinder Returning to College Basketball?

Rumors travel fast, especially when it involves two of the biggest NIL-era names in college basketball.

Over the past few days, news has surfaced suggesting the Cavinder twins (Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder) could be plotting a return to play in college once again. And given their massive social media following and past decision to use an extra year of eligibility, the chatter has been enough to spark genuine curiosity among fans.

But are they actually returning in 2026?

Let’s break it down.

Did the Cavinder Twins Finish Their College Basketball Eligibility?

Yes. Officially.

The twins completed their fifth and final season of college basketball during the 2024–25 campaign at the Miami Hurricanes.

While they initially stepped away from the sport in April 2023 after leading Miami to its first-ever Elite Eight appearance, they later used their extra COVID-19 eligibility year to return for one final run together.

Haley capped her final season, averaging 18.2 points per game, and earned Second-Team All-ACC honors. Hanna started all 29 games in her final year, averaging 6.9 points per game.

Hence, as of the end of the 2024–25 season, they exhausted their collegiate eligibility, leaving no remaining eligibility under current NCAA rules.

With no eligibility remaining and no credible confirmation of a comeback, the Cavinder twins have officially closed their college chapter. For now, any talk of a return is just that – talk.

A Look Back at the Legacy They Built on the Court

Long before they became NIL trailblazers, Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder built their identity with production.

Their story started with Fresno State Bulldogs, where both twins stepped into starting roles as freshmen in 2019–20. And it’s safe to say they wasted no time in making noise.

As a freshman, Haley went on to earn Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors after averaging 16.1 points per game. And a year later? She elevated again to become the Mountain West Player of the Year as a sophomore. Coincidentally that was also the same season their TikTok presence began to surge, quietly positioning them as early faces of the NIL era.

By 2021–22, the numbers became impossible to ignore, as Haley led the conference in scoring 19.8 points per game and set an NCAA single-season record with a 97.3% free-throw percentage. On the other hand, Hanna carved out her own impact, as she went on to average 14.5 points per game.

Then came the leap.

In 2022, the twins transferred to the Miami Hurricanes, seeking a bigger stage in the ACC, and that move paid off immediately.

Getty BLOOMINGTON, UNITED STATES – 2023/03/18: Miami Hurricanes guard Hanna Cavinder (15) and Miami Hurricanes guard Haley Cavinder (14) play against Oklahoma State during an NCAA womens basketball tournament game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Miami beat Oklahoma State 62-61. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

During the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Miami, a No. 9 seed, stunned No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers en route to the program’s first-ever Elite Eight appearance.

However, after that season, the twins stepped away from college basketball, announcing they would not use their extra year of eligibility and focus on business ventures and brand deals. But the game wasn’t done with them yet.

In April 2024, after briefly committing elsewhere, the sisters reunited at the University of Miami for one final run.

By the time they were done, Haley crossed the 2,500-point milestone, cementing herself among the most prolific scorers of her era, while Hanna closed the chapter with 1,700+ career points of her own.

What Are They Doing Now?

At 25 years old, the Cavinder twins have transitioned fully into the business and influencer space.

They are currently focused on WAG University, a brand and community platform centered around women in sports and fashion. Moreover, they continue to partner with major brands such as Under Armour, Ghost Energy, and many more, leveraging a combined social media following that exceeds 4.5 million on TikTok alone.

On the personal side, Haley announced her engagement in April 2025 to Jake Ferguson of the Dallas Cowboys, with a wedding reportedly planned for later in 2026.

So, despite the recent chatter, there has been no verified report linking Hanna Cavinder or Haley Cavinder to another season on the court.