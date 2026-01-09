Fact Check: Is Dan Hurley Facing an NCAA Suspension?

UConn’s overtime win against Providence was filled with on and off-court drama. UConn couldn’t get a lead in the second half, but clawed its way back to force overtime. Providence even had a chance to win the game in the final seconds, but Corey Floyd Jr missed the jumper. Off the court, Dan Hurley was charged with his first technical foul of the season right before the second half started.

UConn athletic director David Benedict said that the technical foul occurred “shortly after leaving the court.” Now, reports are coming out that Hurley said something egregious to the officials and could face a season-wide ban. Let’s examine the claim from top to bottom if it is actually true.

What Is Being Claimed About Dan Hurley and a Possible NCAA Suspension

There is a viral claim floating on social media that Hurley abused the officials with something that could keep him in the stands for the entire season. “#BREAKING: UConn HC Dan Hurley is facing a possible season-long suspension for abuse of officials, per sources,” wrote Ryan Reinhart on X. He further claimed that the NCAA has proof regarding the incident.

“I’m told that after he received a technical foul during last night’s game against Providence, he called the officials, “r*tarded fa*****. The NCAA has audio and video of the incident that they are currently reviewing. UConn intends to appeal the charges,” he wrote. The post has since received 23k+ likes,2.4k+ reposts, and 2.3k+ comments.

Is There Any Official Confirmation from the NCAA or UConn About Dan Hurley’s Suspension

There is no confirmation regarding any such actions of Dan Hurley, and a possible suspension. The Huskies or the NCAA haven’t revealed any such investigation yet. “I’ve never gotten a technical [foul] in the tunnel, by the coaches’ locker room,” Hurley said after the game. “I was in a conversation with one of the officials, and it was give and take, and then just another official that wasn’t involved in any of the conversation was the one who inserted himself. I mean, that’s basically what happened.”

In addition, the account does not have any official ties with any credible media like ESPN or On3. It also quoted the popular parody Twitter reporter Scott Hughes a few days ago. It termed Hughes as “a great colleague, and an even better friend. One of the last true ethical journalists left in this industry.” No credible reporter or outlet has verified the alleged slur or any investigation. So, as of now, the claim is unsupported based on the source’s authenticity and the lack of updates in more than 24 hours after the game.

Why is the Rumor Spreading about Dan Hurley, and What Evidence Is Missing

Dan Hurley is known in college basketball circles as an unfiltered coach, and because he has already done something similar to the allegation. Following the 77-75 loss to the No. 1 seed Gators earlier this year, Hurley loudly complained about the referees in the game, telling Baylor (who were about to play on the same court): ‘I hope they don’t f** you like they f***ed us.’ Then a member of the Connecticut staff, Bobby Mullen, asked the reporter who uploaded the video to take it down.

“The lasting image of coach Hurley leaving the court should have been his walking off the court arm-in-arm with his seniors, overwhelmed with emotion,” Mullen said. “Instead, a reporter who was in an area he should not have been, recorded on his cell phone a private comment made to members of another coaching staff.” Even Hurley did not apologise for his actions, days later claiming that it was a natural reaction.

“I said something in the heat of the moment in an area of the arena that pretty much every game I’ve ever coached in college has been media-free, past the tunnel, but the locker rooms, in the hallway where the coaches go, that’s for the combatants. That’s for the competitors. That’s not for camera phones,” he said. If Hurley had abused the officials in the tunnel, like it is accused, there would have been very likely a public video like in this case. This past incident, along with a few others, in addition to this reputation, makes this a believable and clickable accusation on first glance that brings engagements.