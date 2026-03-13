Fact Check: Is Michigan’s Aday Mara Missing the Big Ten Tournament After an Allergic Reaction to a Chocolate Bar?

A player’s availability for the Big Ten tournament can be threatened by an injury or a suspension, but rarely by a chocolate bar. Yet, that’s the exact rumor swirling around Michigan’s Aday Mara, thanks to a viral social media post.

Mara is a key player in Dusty May’s team, and having him out in a very important game against the Ohio Buckeyes can be a huge problem. The center has been their best player in defense with his blocks (2.6), along with his scoring (11.3 ppg) and rebounds (6.9). So let’s fact-check Aday Mara’s availability ahead of the Big Ten Tournament.

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Did Michigan’s Aday Mara Suffer an Allergic Reaction After Eating a Chocolate Bar?

The reason for Aday Mara’s potential scare was as odd as it gets. An allergic reaction to the “Mr. Beast Feastables” chocolate bar has “allegedly” ruled Aday Mara out of the Big Ten tournament, and this news comes directly from NCAA professional podcaster Shane Tuttle, who has broken this piece of information on his official X handle.

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But the interesting thing here is that this piece of information shared by Tuttle is actually not true. Aday Mara did, in fact, play against the Buckeyes.

Is Aday Mara Actually Missing the Big Ten Tournament?

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Aday Mara is far from missing the Big Ten Tournament, as he is currently locked in an intense battle with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Michigan reached halftime with a 4-point lead, and Mara is in the middle of the action. Ohio isn’t willing to allow Michigan to sit at a comfortable distance and is nibbling away at the deficit to tie the game.

Ohio’s Bruce Thornton is playing hard along with the rest to help his side close in on the gap, and the game is shaping up quite well. Michigan’s perimeter shooting has been a pain in the neck for Ohio so far, as they have piled on the pressure from their outside-the-arc attacks. Ohio State, on the other hand, has some real work to do when it comes to their 3-point shooting cause as per the last reports of the game, the Buckeyes were 1 for 7 in their 3-point shooting.

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What Has Michigans’ Coaching Staff Said About Aday Mara’s Status?

Aday Mara was deemed fit to play the game against Ohio, and that is why there was no issue with his availability. And of course, the chocolate bar issue was surely not going to keep him off the court.

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The only thing that has so far managed to trouble the 7-foot-3 junior has been his propensity to commit fouls. Mara leads the Wolverines’ rotation in fouls committed per 40 minutes (4.0), which has seen him spend limited time on the court against Michigan State (22). Duke (22) and Purdue (22).

Sunday’s game against the Spartans was the latest example, as Mara picked up two early fouls and played less than six first-half minutes. So that is one area in his game that he has to work on.

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Fact Check Verdict: Is the Chocolate Bar Allergy Claim True?

Now, whether the chocolate bar claim is just a matter of speculation. As per Tuttle, it has happened, but no official sources have confirmed it yet.

Michigan, thankfully, can sleep easily knowing that its player is healthy, and Mr. Beast, too, can get some peace knowing it wasn’t his product that got a future NBA superstar on the brink of missing out on some of the most important games of his college career.

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So it’s a win-win for all.