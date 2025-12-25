Fact Check: Is 2025 NBA Draft Pick John Tonje Returning to Wisconsin?

Around October last year, Missouri transfer John Tonje was coming off a season disrupted by a recurring foot injury and was nowhere near the national conversation. Expectations were modest at best. The Wisconsin guard failed to receive a single first or second team all Big Ten vote in the Indianapolis Star preseason media poll, a clear sign of how little buzz surrounded his outlook.

Today, Tonje’s rise has been dramatic. He is on a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz after earning unanimous first team all Big Ten honors and second-team All-America recognition. With Baylor adding 2023 draft pick James Nnaji, rumors of Tonje returning to Wisconsin have gained traction. He has not played an NBA minute yet, which keeps the idea alive.

Who is John Tonje? Where is he currently playing? Everything you should know about the NBA Draft Pick



John Tonje started as a relatively unknown high school prospect. After a decent career with the Omaha Central High School, he received only three D1 and D2 offers: Nebraska Omaha, Missouri Western, and Colorado State. Tonje joined Colorado State and was a key bench contributor for three seasons before transferring to Missouri. Unfortunately, Tonje managed to play only 8 games due to the injury.



After his breakout season with Wisconsin, where he averaged 19.6 points and 5.3 rebounds, Tonje was selected No.53 in the 2025 draft by the Utah Jazz, earning a two-way contract. Tonje has impressed in the G-League so far, averaging 17.6 points through the 14 games of the Tip Off tournament for the Salt Lake City Stars.

However, an account named Dr. Marte alleged that Tonje was returning to Wisconsin for another season:

But when is he returning to Wisconsin?

Is he returning to Wisconsin? Know the truth about John Tonje’s return

No, John Tonje is not returning to Wisconsin. No On3 reporter or database listing corroborates the claim. John Tonje can’t return to college basketball under the rules that are currently understood. First of all, he has exhausted his 6 years of eligibility, already utilizing his medical redshirt and his Covid 19 year.

In addition, the G-League players who are currently in the NCAA circuit, like Thierry Darlan and London Johnson, did not go through the NBA draft process. James Nnaji was drafted but never played or signed in college basketball since he was an international draftee. For Tonje, he has both disqualifiers since he was drafted and played college ball.

At this point, Tonje remains ineligible, but the future is uncertain. Because at one point, everyone thought a drafted player couldn’t return regardless of his past, but the NCAA is clearly moving beyond the understood rules.

John Tonje’s G-League Contract Explored

John Tonje signed a 1-year, $636,434 two-way contract with the Utah Jazz and their NBA G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, on August 26, 2025, with a cap hit of $0.

Season Cap Hit Base Salary Guaranteed 2025-26 $0 $636,434 $85,300 TOTAL $0 $636,434 $85,300

*(Data via salaryswish)