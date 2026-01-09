Family Announces What Comes Next After Chloe Kitts’ Senior Season Was Jeopardized by ACL Injury

A torn ACL abruptly ended Chloe Kitts’ senior season at South Carolina before it could even begin, leaving fans to wonder what was next. Her father, Jason Kitts, recently shared what’s next for the star forward.

While speaking to Matt Dowell on the South Carolina Sideline podcast, Jason Kitts opened up about how his daughter Chloe Kitts is rehabbing.

“For her to go through this and make the decision that she’s made to rehab and spend this whole year in South Carolina and come back for her senior year and just impact her team and help her team, the leader she’s become I think is the biggest plus out of all this and I see it and I also hear it from other people in the community on staff that she’s really impacting her team this year especially for a team that’s young and going through some injuries,” Jason Kitts said.

“So everything happens for a reason, we all know that, and I am looking forward to obviously in this year and watching her be a leader off the floor and then next year come back and run it back on the floor with her team,” Jason Kitts added.

Kitts’ presence in the team had always brought in that infectious energy that had been well-liked by teammates and coaches alike. Chloe Kitts is a revered figure in the South Carolina lineup thanks to her ability to play a versatile inside-out game. Chloe left her indelible mark in the last season and averaged 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds last season. She grew more dominant as the season progressed, picking up MVP honors in the SEC tournament. She managed that after dropping 50 points and 23 rebounds over three games at the event.

Coach Dawn Staley also commented about Kitts’ injury, and she had nothing but positive words for Kitts.

“We hate this first for Chloe, who has worked incredibly hard to become the best version of herself on the court this season. Her teammates are capable of stepping up, and I know that her competitive fire and tenacity will be felt from the sidelines as she pours what she can into them to ensure our team’s success,” Staley said.

As she said, Kitts’ positivity is rubbing off on the team. The Gamecocks are accumulating one win after another (15-1) and look unstoppable at the moment. Alicia Tournebize is coming in all the way from France to provide reinforcements. But will this be enough to defeat Arkansas?

Alicia Tournebize’s Availability Status Against Arkansas

Though South Carolina will be the favorite going in against Arkansas, they will do so with a huge handicap. The team seems likely to come out for battle with nine players at their disposal, as coach Staley has already ruled it out.

“No, probably not. We don’t want to just throw her out there. Unfair to her to do that, but at some point, hopefully soon, we get her out there in a game,” Staley had said about using her young recruit.

Alicia was last seen in attendance supporting her team in a game against Florida. During the team’s latest training session, she was also seen chatting with Staley as the team was in session, perfecting their free throws. But it seems Staley is in no rush to play Tournebize and will do so when she feels the moment is right.

The team is not having the healthiest of seasons, with players falling into the injury category every day. The team is not having the healthiest of seasons, with players falling into the injury category every day; the list started with Chloe Kitts, then Maddy McDaniel, followed by Agot Makeer, who missed most of December, along with Tessa Johnson and Madina Okot. Just when everything was getting back to normal, Ta’Niya Latson also joined the club. It seems that Dawn Staley and the team want to take all precautionary measures before they cross paths with No. 2 Texas on January 15th.