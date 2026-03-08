Fans Declare Raven Johnson the “Best PG in the Country” After Career Night vs LSU

Rivalries tend to bring out the best in stars. And the highly anticipated matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the LSU Tigers made sure to do just that. On Saturday in Greenville, Raven Johnson delivered the kind of performance that had fans rethinking just how high her ceiling might be.

In the SEC Tournament semifinal, the Gamecocks extended their dominance over the Tigers with an 83–77 victory, marking their 19th straight win in the rivalry. And at the center of it all was South Carolina’s senior guard, who produced a career night to send her team into the championship game.

Raven Johnson poured in a career-high 22 points, while also adding eight assists and three rebounds. With her exceptional performance, she also tied her career best with four three-pointers, repeatedly delivering when South Carolina needed stability during LSU’s late pushes.

But of course, the matchup had another compelling subplot.

Former teammates Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley went back and forth all game long. Fulwiley, who once starred for South Carolina before joining LSU, led the Tigers with 24 points off the bench, keeping them within striking distance throughout the contest.

At one point, the Tigers even held a 40–36 halftime lead, which marked only the second time this season the Gamecocks trailed at the break. But South Carolina quickly flipped the script in the third quarter, opening the half with a 10–2 run behind key buckets from Joyce Edwards.

Still, it was Raven Johnson who delivered one of the game’s defining sequences late. With 1:31 remaining and South Carolina up 77–72, she found Madina Okot on a perfectly timed pick-and-roll for a layup that stretched the lead to seven. Moments later, Fulwiley turned the ball over in transition, effectively ending LSU’s final realistic chance to mount a comeback.

Johnson’s all-around control of the game, both offensively and defensively, became the story of the night. And as soon as the final buzzer sounded, fans wasted little time making their feelings known online.

Fans Rally Behind Raven Johnson

If her scoring grabbed attention, her defense was just as loud.

At one point in the second half, with South Carolina narrowly leading 41–40, LSU tried to attack the rim. But Johnson, who was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year for a reason, rotated perfectly and blocked the shot out of bounds to preserve their lead as the crowd went wild.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

So one fan immediately pointed to that moment and wrote, “Your 5’8 SEC DPOY.” While another fan focused on how dramatic Johnson’s rise has been this past year, adding, “Nobody has helped their stock more this year than Raven Johnson & it’s not even close.”

Throughout the 2025–26 NCAA season, Raven Johnson has put together the most complete season of her college career for the Gamecocks.

She is currently averaging roughly 10 points, 5.4 assists, and over four rebounds per game while shooting around almost 50% from the field. That is easily one of the most efficient offensive stretches of her college career.

But her real impact goes beyond scoring. Johnson ranks fourth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.51). Now, add in about 1.6 steals per game and elite perimeter defense, and it’s no surprise she was named the 2026 SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

“The days of sagging off of her are coming to an end…. Dawn Staley is incredible she really turned Raven Johnson into a Jackie Young variant!,” one fan added. Whereas another wrote, “I remember a year ago they were saying she was not W material.”

As the 2026 WNBA Draft approaches, Johnson has steadily strengthened her case as a potential first-round pick.

While her scoring numbers have never been the flashiest among draft prospects, scouts view Johnson as one of the most complete two-way point guards in the class. Her elite point-of-attack defense, ability to pressure opposing guards, and knack for disrupting offensive rhythm have long been her calling card. But this season, under head coach Staley, she has also shown noticeable growth as a floor general.

Which prompted one fan to write, “The BEST PG in the country and it’s not even close! Las Vegas Aces work your magic!”

With this win under their belt, the Gamecocks will now enter the Championship game on Sunday, where they will play against the winner of the semifinal matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Ole Miss Rebels.