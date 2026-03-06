Fans Demand Change After Kim Caldwell Reveals Decision Behind Benching Star Guard Talaysia Cooper

Things keep going from bad to worse for Kim Caldwell. If six straight losses to close out the regular season weren’t already worrying, the Lady Vols’ SEC Tournament run ended almost as soon as it began. Tennessee crashed out in its first game, marking the program’s first one-and-done exit in the conference tournament since the 2016–17 season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

To make matters worse for Kim Caldwell, an in-game decision she made only added fuel to the fire, leaving many supporters questioning the direction the team is heading in right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Lady Vols desperately searching for a win to finally snap their losing streak, Kim Caldwell made a bold call midway through the game against Alabama. The Tennessee coach benched Talaysia Cooper — the program’s only All-SEC selection — with 6:27 left in the third quarter and never brought her back. As expected, without their star player, the Lady Vols went on to drop their seventh straight game, falling 64–76.

When asked about the decision after the game, Kim Caldwell kept her response brief, stating that Cooper sitting out most of the second half was simply a coach’s decision. “It was a coach’s decision, and we just wanted to give her some air,” Caldwell said. “I think you get – your emotions can get running and just wanted to get her outside and with a staff member so she could breathe.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked to further explain her in-game decision to sit Cooper, Caldwell admitted the move was part of her attempt to shake things up and find something that worked. “Who knows if it was the right call, but trying to find combinations that work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But such explanations were never going to sit well with the fans. After all, we are talking about the second most successful program in women’s college basketball history, behind UConn, that just can’t find a way to get back in the win column. For a fanbase used to excellence, that is unacceptable, and the frustration has now reached a boiling point, with many supporters rapidly losing patience with Kim Caldwell.

Time for Kim Caldwell to leave

“Kim Caldwell it’s time to pack your bags,” one fan wrote, while another didn’t hold back either, saying, “FU-K that bs, @CoachKim_ this is unacceptable.” And honestly, the frustration is easy to understand. Why wouldn’t fans be upset? Talaysia Cooper is the Lady Vols’ leading scorer, averaging 16.1 points per game. She had already been forced to sit the final three minutes of the second quarter after picking up her second foul against Alabama.

ADVERTISEMENT

But things went from bad to worse when Kim Caldwell played her for just two minutes in the third quarter and then chose not to bring her back into the game. For many watching, keeping your best scorer on the bench for the rest of the game in such a crucial moment simply didn’t make sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

As one fan rightly put it, “Its win or go home…. coach cant be having authority battles with her team leadership and needing cooler heads when your season is on the line…. yikes, speaks to coaching maturity more than players.” And in many ways, that sentiment captures what Tennessee’s season has felt like. At times, it has almost seemed as if no one is fully in sync, and part of that perception has stemmed from how coach Kim Caldwell has carried herself during press conferences throughout the season.

Remember her quote from the defeat against South Carolina? “We had a lot of quit in us tonight. And that’s something that’s been consistent with our team is when we’re not comfortable and things don’t go our way, I have a team that’ll just quit on you and you can’t do that in big games,” Caldwell had said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When you openly call out your team like that, the motivation inside the dressing room is bound to take a hit. Perhaps that’s part of the reason the Lady Vols find themselves in this mess right now. Fans certainly seem to think so. As another supporter pointed out, “What?? During the SEC TOURNAMENT? That explanation is not what is going on.”

There also appears to be signs of friction between Caldwell and Cooper. After the game, Cooper reportedly left the locker room with a staffer and headed straight to the bus while the rest of the team was still inside, even before the media’s open locker room period began. Naturally, moments like that only fuel speculation. And from the outside looking in, you can understand why fans feel there may be more to the situation than meets the eye.

Tennessee fans certainly wouldn’t want to lose a talent like Talaysia Cooper, especially when she still has another year of eligibility remaining. The thought of their star guard transferring to another program for her senior season is the last thing the fanbase wants to see. And that fear is exactly why many supporters now believe a change in direction might be necessary before things spiral any further.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just forget about Kim Caldwell’s issues with the players for a moment — the results themselves are raising serious concerns. After finishing the SEC regular season with an 8–8 record last year, the expectation was simple: Tennessee had to be better this season. That was the standard Caldwell herself had set. Instead, the Lady Vols ended up right where they started, once again finishing SEC play with an 8–8 record.

To make matters worse for coach Caldwell, Tennessee now finds itself in the middle of the program’s longest losing streak in more than 50 years of Lady Vols basketball.

This situation has even led some fans to come up with their own theories about what might happen next. As one supporter wrote, “I can seriously see a situation where Kim Caldwell suddenly resigns and we learn that she has been secretly negotiating a deal to go coach somewhere else. In other words, another situation like how fans and the Lexington media drove John Calipari to leave Kentucky for Arkansas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Do we see a scenario where Kim Caldwell leaves? Sure. As things stand, there is a real possibility the program could part ways with her once the season ends. Yes, the situation may carry shades of what happened with John Calipari and Kentucky, but it’s important not to draw too many parallels. The impact Coach Cal had on the Wildcats over the years is far greater than anything Caldwell has been able to establish at Tennessee so far.

So it wouldn’t be a surprise if Kim Caldwell ends up joining another program soon after leaving Tennessee, should she decide to move on. But why would anyone want to leave the Lady Vols? It’s one of the best jobs in women’s college basketball. Of course, with that prestige comes pressure, something Vic Schaefer has spoken about before.

Coach Caldwell still has time to turn things around, and whether she can steady the ship will ultimately shape how this chapter at Tennessee is remembered. With March Madness just around the corner, a new opportunity is on the horizon. If the Lady Vols somehow manage to script a Cinderella run despite all the turbulence surrounding the program, it would truly become a story to remember.

Do you see that happening? Let us know in the comments down below!