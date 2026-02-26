Fans in Disbelief After Michigan Tops No. 13 Ohio State in Wild 88-86 OT Finish

As Big Ten foes with a historic rivalry dating back to 1978, Michigan vs. Ohio State lived up to the hype. In a game where both teams had a lot to lose, Kim Barnes Arico’s side stepped up to clinch a much-needed win.

Following a blowout loss to Iowa, it was a fantastic bounce-back for the Wolverines and for the fans, a thrilling two-point overtime spectacle they won’t soon forget. Sports Director for Watch Fox in Columbia, Matt Dowell, probably summed it up best in a perfect one-liner on X: “This Michigan-Ohio State game is nuts!”

While the game didn’t let the fans blink an eye, it was the final seconds of overtime that raised the fans’ adrenaline rush.

With around 5 seconds remaining in the game, the game was tied at 86-86. Wolverine’s scoring leader, Olivia Olson, entered the chat right after a Michigan timeout. Catching the ball near half-court, she smoothly drove to her right, cut into the paint, and drained an 11-foot jumper, tipping the game in the Wolverines’ favor.

All in all, the Wolverines-Buckeyes matchup was defined by comebacks and surprises, with both teams leaving it all on the court. The fans didn’t hesitate to share their perspectives on this tightrope finish on social media.

Fans Declare Ohio State vs. Michigan Season’s Craziest Game

“Maybe the craziest game of the year. I’m not sure how Michigan didn’t close it out in regulation, and I’m not sure how Ohio State managed to lose it in overtime. Cinema,” wrote another.

Going into the fourth quarter of the game, the Wolverines had a convincing eight-point lead. They just needed to lock down Jaloni Cambridge and Chance Gray in the remaining minutes for a sure-shot W. However, as reality set in, Cambridge and Gray combined for a 21-point fourth quarter to tie the game and send it to OT.

In a different turn of events, it was the Buckeyes who were at an advantage with 90 seconds remaining in the OT. That’s when Macy Brown took charge. She converted both of her free throws from the line and followed it up with two precise three-pointers to equalize the scores at 86-86 before Olivia Olson scored the winner.

“end of this Michigan Ohio State game some of the craziest ball I’ve seen in a long time,” chimed in another.

“This OSU Michigan game was just a serious if crazier and crazier events what a time,” wrote another.

The Ohio State vs. Michigan game was a wide-open affair, with opportunities for both teams. Notably, both the Wolverines and the Buckeyes made several errors across the game. They struggled immensely on ball security in the game, combining for 33 turnovers.

No. 8 Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff shared a brief on how the game played out during the post-game presser. “I think both teams had opportunities,” he said. “We didn’t quite capitalize on some of the opportunities we had. It’s a tough loss because we played really hard, we poured a lot into it.”

“#8 Michigan takes down #13 Ohio State in overtime, 88-86. One of the wildest games you’ll see all year. Olivia Olson had 31 points and 9 rebounds in the game,” remarked another.

“Michigan’s Olivia Olson already has 19 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists. It’s only halftime,” stated another netizen.

Imago Rutgers Vs Michigan NCAA, College League, USA Women s Basketball Olivia Olson of the Michigan Wolverines drives the ball during an NCAA women s basketball game at Jersey Mike s Arena in Piscataway, United States, on January 22, 2026 Piscataway United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xDanxSquicciarinix originalFilename:squicciarini-womensba260122_npRX3.jpg

Amid all the chaos in a tightrope back-and-forth game, it was Olivia Olson who stood out the brightest in the game. Olson scored a game-high 31 points and was just one board short of a deserving double-double. The Wolverines guard stepped up whenever the game was on the line for her team.

Even before the game-winner in overtime, Olivia Olson was instrumental in another Wolverines comeback. After the Buckeyes jumped out to a 14-point lead early, Olson poured in 19 points across the next two quarters to put Michigan back in control. Notably, Syla Swords also contributed to the Wolverines, recording 22 points.

At the same time, Ohio State also had notable scorers in Jaloni Cambridge and Chance Gray, but eventually it wasn’t enough as the Wolverines edged past the Buckeyes. With this win, the Wolverines improve to 23-5 and 14-3 in the season, while the Buckeyes fall to 23-6 and 12-5.

Up next, both teams have one regular-season game remaining: Ohio State will face Michigan State, while Michigan takes on Maryland.