Fans Predict What Could Be Next for Kiyan Anthony’s Syracuse After Adrian Autry’s Exit Before Selection Sunday

A homecoming that once grabbed the headlines like fire has been extinguished for Adrian Autry. The pressure was already mounting on the Syracuse head coach this season, and the defeat to SMU on Tuesday turned into a final reckoning. He was fired less than 24-hours after the loss. Kiyan Anthony’s program will have no head coach as Selection Sunday approaches, prompting the fans to share their perspective on possible options for the chair.

ESPN’s senior collegiate sports writer, Pete Thamel, shared a brief on X about Autry’s termination and the program’s upcoming roadmap for its front office to rope in a new head coach. “Sources: Syracuse has fired Adrian Autry. Autry missed the NCAA Tournament in all three of his seasons as the head coach. The plan has been for current AD John Wildhack to fire Autry and then the incoming AD to make the next hire,” the post read.

Under Autry, Syracuse has had a dismal season in its third year at the helm. The team initially had a disappointing regular stretch, finishing 15-17 and 6-12. The opportunity to inject some substance into their season in the ACC conference also went off the table after their loss to the SMU Mustangs in the second round of the tournament on Thursday.