Fans Rally Behind Michigan Freshman McKenzie Mathurin After Mother’s Emotional Message

Michigan Wolverines’ McKenzie Mathurin pushes herself every day to be at her best on the court. Even then, playing time is not guaranteed. Plus, you may not get ample time to prove yourself, too. Even Mathurin barely got 2 mins on court in their last game against USC, but that didn’t stop her mother, Amber, from appreciating the grind she puts herself through.

“My daughter played 2 mins vs USC… She ran at 6 am that morning. She shot over 500 3’s the day before. She did PT after and ice bathed. After the game, she got in the sauna and ran 2 miles to offset lack of game run. Staying ready is a mindset. It’s not for the weak-minded. It’s for the dedicated who see a bigger future ahead and the few that believe they can do the job when called upon. This girl will see the fruits of her labor! No doubt!”

Amber Mathurin shared the message on her X handle.

And that doesn’t come across as a surprise either.

McKenzie Mathurin is known for being gritty. The 5-foot-10 guard, ranked No. 39 in the class by ESPN, has an attitude that belies her age. A top player at the Broken Arrow (Oklahoma) High School, she averaged 22.7 points per game. Her junior year, too, saw her play some captivating games, but it was her 41-point game that got her the attention.

But Mathurin didn’t get complacent.

She chose to enclasp the same hard work that got her to the Wolverines. So far, she has played 14 games for her team, but only for 12.1 mins, making it less than a minute per game. Hopefully, those minutes on the hardwood will increase as she matures into the program.

McKenzie’s mom’s comment about her daughter brought fans forward with their love and adulation for the young basketball talent.

Fans show their support for McKenzie after the USC game

Amber Mathurin’s tweet didn’t go unnoticed as people came in numbers to second what she had just said. “She’s gonna be just fine. Her time is coming,” one responded, showing optimism about McKenzie Mathurin’s future in basketball. It isn’t hard to gauge that McKenzie has always been a talented player and now has found herself a great program to enhance her talents.

McKenzie Mathurin’s first meeting with the Wolverines coach, Kim Barnes Arico, was a “fan girl moment.” And the coach, too, had a mutual feeling of love and admiration for her abilities after their first meeting.

“Kenzie is just going to add more depth and another layer to our already strong guard group, who will be returning next year,” Barnes Arico stated at the time.

“Your daughter played 2 minutes more than 99% of humans, and at a top-tier school. She, and you, should be proud. Go Blue!” commented another. While 2 minutes may sound quite less, the fact that she is getting regular games (14) is comforting.

Michigan’s roster is already deep. Sharing the court with such elite players can surely elevate her experience. Olivia Olson, Mila Holloway, Syla Swords, and co. are all top-tier talents. McKenzie is only in her freshman years so she has a long road ahead of her, and the fact that her mom understands it is commendable.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Basketball Media Days Oct 2, 2024 Rosemont, IL, USA Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico speaks during the 2024 Big Ten Womens Basketball media day at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Rosemont Donald E. Stephens Convention Center IL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMelissaxTamezx 20241002_jla_ds4_017

“Some parents complain about playing time. Others understand it’s a lifelong learning moment. You are to be commended,” read another response, echoing appreciation for the mother.

Amber and McKenzie Mathurin know the program and the college’s history and what she can achieve through it, so they are not anxious about what awaits. More so when you are in the expert hands of Kim Barnes Arico (Two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year:2017, 2022, Eight NCAA Tournament appearances at Michigan – most by a coach in program history. She has won more games at Michigan than any other basketball coach, men or women).