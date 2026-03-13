Fans Receive a Dose of Bad News as “Circumstances Go Beyond” College Basketball Invitational’s Control

If your team did not make the NCAA Tournament, March Madness will be extra cruel this year. Previously, you would at least have a postseason alternative like the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) to sit down with. And it usually runs simultaneously with the NCAA Tournament. So, it’s always been a form of consolation. But not this year.

The CBI officially announced on March 12 that the 2026 tournament will not be held. The last time this happened was in 2020, and at least then, fans knew exactly why. The pandemic had shut everything down, and even the NCAA Tournament was not spared, so there was not really any postseason basketball to miss out on, regardless.

This time, however, the NCAA Tournament is very much happening, and the CBI’s absence leaves a gap that fans will feel. To make matters more frustrating, no concrete reason has been provided. The organizers cited nothing more than “circumstances beyond our control.”

Although the CBI has not yet given a reason, many fingers seem to be pointing at the rise of other third-tier postseason tournaments like the College Basketball Crown (CBC) as the reason for the CBI’s cancellation. The CBC, which in fact came around just last year, has already scheduled its second annual edition for April 1 to April 5.

The good news, however, is that the CBI has promised to return next year. But the question is whether fans will be able to handle the wait, or whether they will simply migrate to alternatives like the College Basketball Crown in the meantime. And perhaps the even bigger question looming over all of this is whether, when the CBI does return, it will still hold its place as the third-most prestigious postseason tournament in college basketball.

Fans React as CBI Pulls the Plug on 2026 Tournament Without Explanation

The news of the CBI cancellation landed hard for fans who had been looking forward to a postseason alternative to the NCAA Tournament. Reacting to the news, one fan simply said: “Disappointed to learn this.” Another, who seems to have already been making plans around the tournament, summed up the frustration just as simply: “There goes my weekend plans!”

But beyond the disappointment, it was the CBI’s vague statement that really rubbed fans the wrong way. “Circumstances beyond our control” offered no closure and only deepened the frustration. One fan, not buying the explanation, fired back: “Beyond control? You had 12 months to prepare for it.” Another, equally baffled, put it even more bluntly: “Wtf what are the circumstances?”

While the CBI offered no concrete explanation, that did not stop fans from drawing their own conclusions, one fan, attributing the cancellation to financial struggles, said: “Probably $$ issues for smaller schools to compete in this tournament.” Another fan expanding on that sentiment said, “Meaning schools are getting hammered trying to pay bills and get funds for NIL. They don’t want to pay to play in a tournament.”

There could be more theories behind the cancellation, the rise of competing tournaments, financial struggles, or something else entirely that the organizers have chosen to keep to themselves. The reality, however, is that fans will have to make do without the CBI for now. Hopefully, when it returns next year, it comes back with the same full force and perhaps a clearer explanation of exactly what went wrong in 2026.