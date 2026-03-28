“Find a New Job”: Louisville HC Jeff Walz Fires Back at Cori Close Amid NIL Concerns

Being a coach in college has never been easy. But lately, it seems it has become a 24/7, no-break job that tests even the most seasoned veterans. And the latest victim of its toll is the UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close, who recently admitted she’s “never been as tired” in her 33-year career.

But not everyone is sympathetic to her situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking at an NCAA news conference in Fort Worth ahead of Louisville’s Sweet 16 matchup with Michigan, the Cardinals’ head coach, Jeff Walz, fired back at his friend and peer with some tough love.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m friends with Cori,” Walz said. “My favorite line, I would tell her, if you don’t like your job, find a new job. I mean, I’m listening this morning at 4:20 as the workers outside my window at the hotel in the street are working. I mean, you choose your profession. If you don’t like it, find a new profession.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, of course, it’s a lot of work, but we chose to do it, and we get compensated for it,” he said. “I don’t think anybody is going to feel too sorry for us that you might be tired. I’m tired, too, but who is not?”

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Walz, who is 54 (same as Cori Close) and in his 19th season with the Cardinals, coaching isn’t just a job.

It’s a choice you make every morning before sunrise, and no one else gets to negotiate your fatigue for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love Cori. She’s great. We are friends, but we choose to do what we do. No, I mean, if you don’t like it, find a new job. I hope that wasn’t too harsh… We all work our ass off,” he further added.

However, Close sees the modern coaching landscape in a very different light.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cori Close Opens Up on the Modern Coaching Grind

The Bruins head coach’s remarks came ahead of UCLA’s Sweet 16 matchup against Minnesota, where she acknowledged the “ever-changing” nature of the profession.

Between the transfer portal, NIL deals, and increased administrative demands, she painted a picture of a job that has morphed into something akin to a full-time general manager role.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve never been as tired as I’ve been in the last two years, and it’s made me think how much longer I can do this,” Close said. “And I’m just being transparent with you about that. There are so many things that are harder, and we keep losing incredible people on the men’s and the women’s side.”

“How do we now figure out this transfer portal? Let’s not complain about it,” she further added. “Let’s have solutions about what’s right and what adjustments need to be made. … I’m a huge advocate for NIL. It should have happened 20 years ago. And we need boundaries. We need infrastructure, we need competitive equity. We need transparency.”

If we are being honest, her comments didn’t come out of nowhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

The landscape of college basketball has shifted dramatically in recent years, and many of the pressures she described stem from the rise of several new challenges. Because now, coaches must navigate:

Re-recruiting: High school recruits are no longer a four-year commitment. Why? Because players now consider NIL offers and transfer opportunities constantly, forcing coaches to fight to retain talent.

High school recruits are no longer a four-year commitment. Why? Because players now consider NIL offers and transfer opportunities constantly, forcing coaches to fight to retain talent. Locker Room Economy : Coaches now have to juggle NIL payouts, where they are negotiating contracts with 18-year-olds and their agents (or parents) without any standard league rules.

: Coaches now have to juggle NIL payouts, where they are negotiating contracts with 18-year-olds and their agents (or parents) without any standard league rules. 24/7 Scouting: While the transfer portal opens after the National Championship, scouts and coaches are constantly monitoring and looking to recruitment player’s not just from high schools but other college teams as well.

These constant demands have pushed Cori Close to even consider a job in the WNBA because of its stability and work-life balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, even with all these pressures, Close hasn’t let them derail her team. The Bruins are still firing on all cylinders in the ongoing 2025-26 NCAA season, proving that resilience can match the grind.

UCLA Rolls Into Elite Eight

The Bruins have been a powerhouse all season long, and Friday night in Sacramento was just another reminder of why they are the No. 1 team in the nation.

Led by Lauren Betts, UCLA entered the Sweet 16 matchup with a 33-1 record, an undefeated run through Big Ten play, and one of the deepest rosters in college basketball, which has dominated opponents with a mix of size, skill, and experience.

While the No. 4 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers hoped to spoil their perfect rhythm, the game ultimately ended in favor of the Bruins 80-56.

But to give credit where it’s due, the Golden Gophers didn’t go down without a fight.

Imago Mar 8, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close walks along the sideline against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

At halftime, the Gophers trailed 34-29, holding a glimmer of hope against the nation’s top team. However, UCLA quickly turned the screws in the third quarter and went on to score the first eight points while holding Minnesota scoreless for more than four minutes.

From there, the Bruins pulled away and outscored the Gophers 46-27 after the break.

All-American Betts, standing 6-foot-7, dominated inside with 16 points and five blocks, while Angela Dugalac added a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double off the bench. But it was senior point guard Kiki Rice who orchestrated the offense and led all scorers with 21 points, keeping Minnesota defenders on their heels all night.

Even with Mara Braun, Grace Grocholski, and Tori McKinney chipping in double digits, the Gophers struggled to shoot from the inside, making just 16 of their 46 shots. Still, their 24-9 season run marks Minnesota’s most successful run in more than two decades under third-year coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

So for UCLA, the focus remains squarely on the present as they will now enter the Elite Eight, even when their head coach, Cori Close, struggles under the modern coaching grind.

In the end, that’s what makes the debate around coaching struggles so compelling.

While Jeff Walz sees coaching as a choice you simply live with, Close is navigating a version of the job that keeps evolving by the day. And yet, even amid that grind, her Bruins continue to win, because while the pressure may be heavier than ever, so is the standard required to stay on top.