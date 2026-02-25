Finding Her Footing: KN’isha Godfrey’s Journey Through Setbacks and a Fresh Start at Florida

For KN’isha Godfrey, college basketball has been defined as much by loss and change as by growth, a journey that has tested her resilience at every turn. Right from her freshman year, Godfrey has had to endure one challenge after another. After playing in just one game in 2021, coach Nikki McCray-Penson had to step down because of her deteriorating health.

With a new coach arriving, Godfrey left for TCU in a midseason transfer. McCray Penson unfortunately passed away in 2023. KN’isha Godfrey was playing for TCU at the time, but still had to experience that emotional shock. The Florida Gators star talks through her experience of losing her first coach.

“My coach kind of got sick and eventually had to step down and I ended up having to leave midyear and transfer to TCU. And then later on I found out that my coach had passed away. So that was really a lot for me,” Godfrey said on Free Game—An EssentiallySports Original featuring Godfrey and Me’Arah O’Neal. “I’m still growing up as well.”



KN’isha and McCray-Penson had a close relationship. The two had their deep discussions regarding basketball and her future. “I realized that the first two or three conversations I had with Nikki (McCray-Penson), she made me feel this feeling in my stomach,” she said after her commitment. “I felt different.” McCray-Penson believed deeply in Godfrey and played a pivotal role in shaping her confidence and direction early in her career. Losing such a mentor had a profound emotional impact. Through the troubles, KN’isha managed to stay in good spirits with the help of her faith.

“I would just say I dealt with it by surrounding myself with my family and just support and people who could just love on me. And also, I think it’s also part of my testimony, with developing a stronger relationship with God,” She said. “But I think he was just trying to teach me a lot of things, like how strong I really am and how strong I can really be. He’ll put you through those tests and stuff like that to let you know how strong you are, and if you have faith as a mustard seed, he’ll move mountains for you and stuff like that.”

The news was a double blow as it came during a trying time for KN’isha at TCU. She joined the program with the hope of flowering her talent. However, in the short time at the Horned Frogs, she started only 12 games out of 26, scoring 4.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. For a four-star recruit out of Tampa Bay Technical High School who ranked No. 40 nationally and No. 8 among point guards in the Class of 2021, those numbers were underwhelming. In addition, her coach, Raegan Pebley, departed at the end of the 2023 season.

“I went to TCU and got coached by an amazing coach, and then she stepped down, and so I went through that as well.” KN’isha further said, “Then having another coach come in who didn’t recruit me was a whole different dynamic.” Unfortunately for KN’isha, the challenges did not stop there.

KN’isha Godfrey Finds New Life in Florida After Injuries and Setbacks

Into the second year of her TCU stint, a stress fracture in her left foot required surgery. It forced Godfrey to redshirt her sophomore season, which coincided with the new coach, Mark Campbell, arriving at the program. The next season, she returned to play 15 games after her injury. It was a trying time. Once again, she came off the bench to contribute 1.7 points per game at 6.7 minutes per game.

“Then I got injured that same year. I got a new coach. So I went through that, and that was the season where I had to learn how to pick myself up and continue to have faith,” She said. “And then the following season, I didn’t play as much as you, so you know how that goes. But we also won a lot. And then I decided to transfer, and now I’m here in Florida, where I feel like I’m thriving.”

All the hurdles she had to pass through. They ultimately led to her arriving in Florida, where she finally has some stability. “It’s just like life takes you through so many ups and downs. But I feel like now that I’m here. I feel like I’m really aligned with the people that I’m supposed to be around,” she said. “When you feel like the world is falling apart and then he finally brings you here, you feel real good.”

After years of adjustment and persistence, Godfrey has some consistency. Her story is about resilience, growth, and the confidence to choose environments in which her game and beliefs can thrive. Florida seems to be the ideal destination for her under Kelly Rae Finley, whom she has known since seventh grade.