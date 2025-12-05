brand-logo
Flau’jae Johnson Makes Feelings Clear on Kara Lawson Following Kim Mulkey’s Public Callout

ByAbhishek Sachin Sandikar

Dec 5, 2025

Flau’jae Johnson starred for the LSU Tigers in a 93-77 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, with a stellar 18-point performance. However, despite this effort, Johnson’s back-and-forth with Duke head coach Kara Lawson caught the attention of fans and the media. Addressing this incident, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey backed her player during a post-game press conference before Flau’jae released her side of the story.

“Last night was a competitive environment, and Duke is an amazing team,” Flau’jae Johnson posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Their record does not reflect their grit or toughness. I was fired up in the moment, but I have nothing but the utmost respect for Coach Kara Lawson, the coach I won my first Gold Medal under. Don’t get it twisted, she’s a legend. #Legend”

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

