Flau’jae Johnson Playfully Teases Kim Mulkey Following Emotional PMAC Goodbye

Kim Mulkey may have called Flau’jae Johnson a one-name LSU legend, but the star guard wasn’t about to let her coach’s praise go unpunished. “Flau’jae Johnson deserves to have this place sold out,” Kim Mulkey said. “What she has meant to our community, to women’s basketball, to all sports at LSU. When you think about LSU sports, we can all sit here and start naming people that played in all the sports. Flau’jae may be the only one that we don’t need to know what her last name is. You just say Flau’jae.” Now, after the final moments of Flau’jae’s last game at the PMAC got emotional, the LSU star had some jokes for her coach.

When asked in the press conference how it feels to be held in such a high regard by Kim Mulkey, Flau’jae answered with a surprise gut punch at Mulkey’s age. “It’s an honor ’cause you’ve been coaching for like a hundred years…,” She said. But immediately she tried to save herself from Mulkey’s wrath by adding, “I’m just kidding. Not that long, not that long.” But Mulkey did not let it slide as she fired back (jokingly, of course), “You just lost your starting job, sister.” As laughs filled the room, Flau’jae, in all seriousness, gave her respects to Kim Mulkey for backing her all this time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Coach Mulkey, she’s a vet and she’s been doing this a long time,” Johnson said. “So, to hear her say things like that, it’s amazing. But I do have that first name, like ‘Flau’jae,’ and then you got Beyoncé and you got Drake. That’s a compliment, but I’m just thankful. I learned so much from Coach Mulkey and she really motivated me into the player I am today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mulkey is herself an LSU legend as a player at Louisiana Tech and as a coach for 26 years at Baylor and LSU. She is one of the greatest coaches basketball has ever seen. Ranking among the goats in her list is certainly a big achievement. And Flau’jae is an artist as well so her name fits right in there with those pop artists. However, as of now, she is on the court and going for the national championship.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 11, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau’jae Johnson (4) celebrates with fans after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Talking about the game, the Tigers made light work of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 101-47, to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16. Flau’jae Johnson put on a show in front of the home crowd at the PMAC, tying for a team-high 24 points, adding 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. With the scoreline more than comfortable, Mulkey checked Flau’jae out of the game so she could receive a final standing ovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The PMAC came alive, giving Flau’jae the respect she deserved. It was an emotional moment for that little girl from Savannah, Georgia, who came to LSU with big dreams. “Yeah, I lost it,” Johnson said. “I knew I was going to lose it, but I was holding strong and then my teammates came and hugged me and then it was like a roar that I heard in that PMAC and it was like wow like you know and then I gave everything I had and it just let everything out and it was the most beautiful thing that I’ve been a part of something I’ll remember forever.” While the night belonged to emotions and ovations, LSU still had a statement to make.

Flau’jae Johnson and Co. Respond To Kim Mulkey’s Criticism

Despite winning the round 1 game against Jacksonville by 58 points, Kim Mulkey was not entirely happy. Especially at their defense. “Don’t look at that second quarter, they shot 50-something percent, didn’t they? 58%? ” That’s too many points, and I think I said it coming off the floor when the ESPN lady asked me, and I said too many points, got to clean that up,” said Mulkey. Now, going up against Texas Tech, Flau’jae Johnson led the team to an elite defensive performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

They scored 100 for the 16th time this season but conceded only 47. That was the bigger story for Flau’jae Johnson. “We’re always communicating, always talking, and just that energy that we bring. When you see Michaela getting stops on defense, it’s like I got to get stops on defense. Best scorers in the country can get on the floor and play defense, and it’s contagious,” Johnson said. “ I feel like this was our best defensive effort of the year. Honestly, as a whole team, we do defensive player of the game, but I think it’s a team defense award today because everybody was everywhere.”

This was the least points conceded since their Auburn game in February. But this time it came under the bright lights of the NCAA tournament. It has given them momentum and confidence, more than their offensive flair. They have shown to be elite on both ends. Now the team just needs to maintain it and they have a legit shot at the title.