Flau’jae Johnson’s Locker Room Demand Sparks Crucial LSU Bounceback on Milestone Night

After back-to-back losses, the LSU Tigers finally found their spark tonight, and it came from Flau’jae Johnson. On Thursday night against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, Johnson scored 25 points, becoming the ninth player in LSU women’s basketball history to surpass 1,800 career points.

And it was her energy in the locker room that set the tone for the team, inspiring a performance that snapped their two-game skid.

“I just felt like today,” Johnson said, “I really led. And I put the team first, and then I showed them that I believed in them, and in return, they gave me that energy back.”

The Tigers’ renewed focus paid off, helping LSU snap its two-game skid and giving them a momentum boost as the 2025-26 NCAA season moves forward. The bounce back was particularly striking after Johnson was held scoreless in the Tigers’ previous matchup against Vanderbilt.