Flau’jae Johnson’s Mom Sparks Backlash After Comments on Dawn Staley, South Carolina

The aftermath of the star-studded LSU-South Carolina game is still enormous, even five days after its conclusion on February 14. The game, all in all, was a tightrope back-and-forth game, as it was supposed to be, with the Gamecocks eventually snapping a 79-72 win.

However, it’s not the result that is the buzz of the town for now; instead, it’s an array of comments from Flau’jae Johnson’s mother regarding the Gamecocks and their head coach, Dawn Staley, that has sparked controversy and backlash from fans.

Johnson’s mother, Kia Brooks, recently caught the attention of the college basketball world when she went live on her social media and dropped a bombshell. While most of Brooks’ comments were directed towards her daughter’s decorated basketball and music career, she also didn’t hesitate to take jabs. An X handle shared a screencast of a part of this live session.

“We’ve never beat South Carolina, cool. But what is going on today? Flau’jae is beating South Carolina in real life. No disrespect to any players or Dawn, we beat them in real life,” Johnson’s mother said. “Even in basketball, she’s bigger than them on the floor. You go look at the stats, she beat every player on the floor that game. Let’s get real, no South Carolina player is going before Flau’jae in the draft. South Carolina didn’t beat Flau’jae; South Carolina beat LSU. What South Carolina player this year is a lottery pick?”

This isn’t the first instance where Johnson’s mother has rallied behind her on social media. And why not? Johnson is one of the standout collegiate players of this generation. Additionally, her other prospects include rapping. Top-tier NIL deals have positioned her as one of the most bankable basketball players at the age of 22.

However, her approach to prove her point to the NCAA spectrum was immensely unfiltered. Moreover, it was a program that boasts of one of the most decorated records in college basketball, and more so towards the coach, who has been a 5-time WNBA All-Star, before casually guiding South Carolina to three National Championships that was in question in the take.

Brooks’ comments might have pushed the fans’ patience a bit too far. And they didn’t hesitate to share their critical reactions while assessing Johnson’s mother’s comments on X.

Fans Dissect the Truth Behind Flau’jae Johnson’s Mother’s Comments

“Girl what??? 🛑 for real. SC has multiple lottery picks. Honestly, I would pick Raven Johnson over Flau’. Nothing against Flau’ but Raven brings more to the table….” a fan wrote.

“Imagine losing at home to a team with zero lottery picks💀💀,” chimed in another.

There’s no doubt that Flau’jae Johnson would be one of the top prospects in the upcoming WNBA draft. ESPN’s projection also placed her as the overall fifth pick behind Azzi Fudd, Awa Fam, Olivia Miles, and Lauren Betts. On the contrary, the Dawn Staley-led Gamecocks might not have a lottery pick this season, but they do have an array of players in Raven Johnson and Ta’Niya Latson who are top draft prospects.

Imago Jan 19, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; LSU Tigers guard Flau’Jae Johnson (4) gestures against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Additionally, the comparison between Flau’jae and Raven doesn’t stand on any ground. Both are very contrasting players: the LSU senior is more of a formidable scorer, while the Gamecocks guard is more of a playmaker. The context for these comments was that the LSU Tigers had ultimately lost the game. Yes, the LSU senior did manage 21 points with 8 boards, but the W was on Staley and Raven’s side.

“This lady just dont know when to shut up, not tryna be disrespectful but wasnt she the reason why her and angel fell out?” questioned another.

This happened a few years ago, when Johnson and Angel Reese were dominating the same LSU lineup. Initially, they had a very good off-court relationship. However, things got immensely sour when Reese’s mother, Angel Webb Reese, and Johnson’s mother, Kia Brooks, got into a verbal tussle on social media. It was Reese’s mother who struck first, criticizing Brooks’ grammar and spelling, and the latter didn’t take long to hit back, culminating in a breaking point for both players.

The twist in the tale is that, according to ESPN’s mock draft, Flau’jae Johnson is projected to be selected by the Chicago Sky. Thus, it would be interesting to see whether a Johnson-Reese reunion eventually occurs in the upcoming WNBA season. The initial draft date is scheduled for April 13. However, with the deadlock in the WNBA’s CBA negotiations, uncertainty looms over the exact schedule.

“😂😂 this is so embarrassing. Good for her for setting up her kid for life (financially), but she is assuming a lot here. She also is talking **** to other players, when it should be directed at us fans, if anyone. Don’t discredit what Dawn has built, that would be stupid,” commented another.

“Man why she get in the internet doing this? It’s not necessary,” wrote another while questioning Brooks’ need for this unfiltered take.

Many comments, including these, feel it wasn’t a good idea for Flau’jae Johnson’s mother to go on social media and be such a harsh critic. Fans felt the comments about Johnson’s financial endeavors were, to a certain extent, perfect. However, bringing in the South Carolina players and their head coach, Dawn Staley, was something fans felt was a bit overstepping the line.

The fans’ perspective is not unjustified, though. Over the years, Staley and the Gamecocks have blessed the WNBA with several top players, including A’ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston. What’s your opinion regarding these comments, though? Do let us know in the comments.